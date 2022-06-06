Apple Announces watchOS 9 with New Watch Faces, Better Performance, and More

Apple has finally unveiled the watchOS 9; the latest and greatest update for Apple Watch. Starting off, you are getting better watch faces with rich complications, that will allow you to look at more information on your smartwatch without all the space that is being taken.

Apple has stated that watchOS 9 is also bringing new improvements to Siri, as well as notifications, and more.

The watchOS 9 is the Most Advanced Wearable Operating System Loaded with Features

In addition to that, watchOS 9 is going to bring more improvements to the workout app. You are getting better metrics in all aspects ...

Moving forward, Apple has also added the Fitness app, and now it will be available to iPhone users. So, if you are looking to make a better overall workout regimen, this app is definitely going to help you. The Fitness app has a lot of amazing features that you can use on your iPhone, as well.

The Workout app, one of the most popular apps on Apple Watch, has been updated to provide richer metrics for measuring performance, as well as new training experiences to help users reach fitness goals. The familiar in-session display now uses the Digital Crown to rotate between easy-to-read Workout Views, so users can see important metrics for different training styles. Heart Rate Zones, which can be manually created or automatically calculated using personalized Health data, can be used to monitor the intensity of a workout. Interval training is an important part of any training plan, and in watchOS 9, the Workout app introduces Custom Workouts, which can be used to create a structured workout that can include work and rest intervals. New alerts, including pace, power, heart rate, and cadence, can be added to guide users throughout the workout.

The watchOS 9 also brings more improvements to the Sleep app. Users will be able to know more about their sleep using sleep stages; the watch will detect the sleep stages such as REM, Core, and Deep. There is also a new study that is pending FDA approval.

Furthermore, watchOS 9 has more focused on privacy as the collected health data is now encrypted locally; in addition to that, the Apple Watch is a lot more secure now overall.

The Sleep experience on Apple Watch already empowers users to create Wind Down and Bedtime schedules, as well as track their sleep to help them meet their goals. Sleep tracking in watchOS 9 provides even more insights with the introduction of sleep stages. Using signals from the accelerometer and heart rate sensor, Apple Watch can detect when users are in REM, Core, or Deep sleep. Users will see sleep stage data on Apple Watch in the Sleep app and can view more detailed information, like time asleep, alongside additional metrics, like heart rate and respiratory rate, in sleep comparison charts in the Health app on iPhone. The machine learning models were trained and validated against the clinical gold standard, polysomnography, with one of the largest and most diverse populations ever studied for a wearable. As the science of sleep is still being explored, users will be able to aid in potential discoveries by contributing their sleep stage data in the Apple Heart and Movement Study through the Research app.

The new watchOS 9 also brings the Medications app, this is a new app that will allow for medication tracking on iPhone and Apple Watch. The feature allows the users to scene the medicine labels from the iPhone and get features such as reminders and more in the new app.

