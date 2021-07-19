iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 Download Now Available for iPhone and iPad
The wait is over and the final version of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 has been released with a handful of changes and updates for iPhone and iPad users.
You Can Now Download iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 for Compatible iPhone and iPad Devices
Though our attention is completely towards iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta, but we have to deal with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 until the final version of the aforementioned software becomes available later this year.
iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 is not a massive update, but it does bring with it changes that improve the overall experience of using an iPhone and iPad. The complete set of changes can be found below:
iOS 14.7 includes the following improvements and bug fixes for your iPhone:
- MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user
- Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod
- Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain
- Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows
- Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music
- Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop
- Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored
- Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
We highly recommend downloading and installing the newly released update on both iPhone and iPad right now. Over the air (OTA) method is the way to go since it is least time consuming and gets the job done. Follow the steps below in order to install iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 right now:
- Make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining
- Connect to Wi-Fi
- Head over to Settings > General > Software Update
- Wait for the page to refresh
- Tap on Download and Install when the update shows up
You do have the choice to perform a clean installation of this update. It will wipe your device clean, pretty obvious from the name, therefore take a backup of everything before going ahead. Once you have, download the iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 IPSW from the links below and follow the clean installation tutorial links at the foot of this article.
- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS
- iPhone 11, iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus
- 2020 iPhone SE 2
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPod touch seventh-generation
- iPad Air 4
- 10.2-inch iPad 8
- 11-in. iPad Pro (3rd generation), 12.9-in. iPad Pro (5th generation)
- 11-in. iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generations), 12.9-in. iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generations)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro (1st generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)
- iPad (5th generation), iPad (6th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation)
- 10.2-inch iPad (7th generation)
- iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)
To clean install the iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 update, check out the tutorial below:
Check out the following too:
Products mentioned in this post
USD 539
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter