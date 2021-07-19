Download tvOS 14.7 Update for Apple TV [Now Available]

The latest tvOS 14.7 update is now available for the latest Apple TV 4K model as well as Apple TV HD (1080p).

Apple has Just Released the Final Version of tvOS 14.7 for Download, Update Your Apple TV HD and 4K Today

Apple released a barrage of updates for users today and tvOS 14.7 is one of them. Just like any other tvOS update, this one is not that exciting either, but you should download it anyway in order to ensure the smooth functionality of your Apple TV.

This update is available for the first-generation Apple TV 4K as well as the newly released model with the brand new Siri Remote. The update is also compatible with Apple TV HD, 1080p model.

In order to download the update right now, just follow the steps outlined below:

Turn on the Apple TV

Go to Settings

Scroll all the way down and open System

Now open Software Update

The update won't take that long to download and install. But make sure you do not play around with the Apple TV nor the Siri Remote when the installation is ongoing. Once complete, you can start using your Apple TV normally.

Although there is nothing notable in this release, but in case there is, we will highlight it here.

You can download the tvOS 14.7 IPSW for your Apple TV HD from this link.

