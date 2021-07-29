Apple has just released watchOS 7.6.1 for Apple Watch users and it packs important security fixes. Download it right now.

watchOS 7.6.1 Brings Important Security Fixes to Apple Watch, Download and Update Right Away

Here is the changelog of the update:

This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

We really want everyone to download this update right away onto their Apple Watch. In order to do so, make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining on Apple Watch. Also place your watch on its charger. Once done, launch the Watch app on iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update. Tap on Download and Install when the update shows up.

This update packs similar security fixes which were just implemented with iOS 14.7.1 / iPadOS 14.7.1 and macOS 11.5.1. Therefore it is extremely vital that you go ahead and download this update right away, especially if you value your privacy a lot.

On the features end, this update does not bring anything new to the table at all. All of the changes are under the hood which is a good thing.