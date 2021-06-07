watchOS 8 Goes Official Brings Portraits Watch Faces, New Workouts, and More

Apple has finally lifted the curtains off the watchOS 8 after numerous leaks in the past. This time around, Apple has focused on making watchOS 8 a lot better in terms of overall functionality, like introducing Respiratory Rate and more features.

In addition to that, the new update also brings new workouts like Taichi workouts for those who are looking to try something different. Additionally, Fitness+ also offers 7 new workouts that are going to help you focus on your workout. Additionally, Fitness+ is also bringing artist spotlights that will deliver work out specific songs for everyone looking to get something fun out of their workouts.

macOS Monterey Officially Here With Universal Control, Shortcuts, AirPlay, Safari Facelift and More

Apple Introduces watchOS 8 with a Small But Useful List of Features.

Additionally, the watchOS 8 is also bringing Portraits Watch faces, which will allow you to set the pictures that you have taken as watch faces, which is a great idea of putting your loved ones' faces on the watch faces, which is very convenient for anyone who is looking for something different.

You are also getting a new Breathe app called Mindfulness; the Photos app has also been overhauled with highlights and memories. You can now share photos from the watch with Messages as well as Mail.

Scribble also now lets you include emojis in handwritten messages. Moreover, the app shelf in iMessage now has image search as well as quick access to photos. Additionally, watchOS 8 also brings Find My items, including AirTags, and you also get access to next-hour precipitation in weather. Last but not least, watchOS 8 now allows your Apple Watch to do multiple timers; this is a new feature that has arrived for the first time on an Apple watch.