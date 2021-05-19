Apple Releases Beta 1 of iOS 14.7. iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS Big Sur 11.5 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 1 of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS Big Sur 11.5 to developers for testing purposes. Surprisingly, the new beta builds arrive ahead of the public release of iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, tvOS 14.6, and macOS Big Sur 11.4. Scroll down to see more details on what the new builds have to offer and when can we expect the final release.

If you are a developer, you can install the latest builds from the Apple Developer Center right now. Take note that Apple releases the RC build of iOS 14.6 on Monday and we are expecting the final release to arrive sometime next week. In addition, we also expect other firmware updates to roll out alongside iOS 14.6 as well. Check out how you can install the new beta 1 of iOS 14.7 and other builds.

iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 1 can be installed on your compatible iPhone and iPad models using a proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Other than this, macOS 11.5 can be downloaded on your compatible Macs through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. However, make sure that you have installed a proper configuration profile from the Developer Center.

Other than beta 1 of iOS 14.7 and macOS 11.5, Apple also seeded beta 1 of tvOS 14.7 to developers which can be installed on compatible Apple TV models using Xcode. Lastly. watchOS 7.6 beta 1 can be installed on your compatible Apple Watch models through the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Simply navigate to General > Software Update. Make sure that you have installed a compatible configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center.

It is too early to ask what Apple might have added in the new upgrades. However, we will wait for the developers to tinker with the new builds. We will let you guys know as soon as more information is available pertaining to the new beta builds. What do you expect the new beta builds have to offer? Let us know in the comments.