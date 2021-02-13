Watch the Phantom Thieves Go to Work in New Persona 5 Strikers Trailer

There's a brand new trailer showcasing some of what Persona 5 Strikers' Phantom Thieves are capable of, and it's just as stylish as Persona 5.

The trailer shows off additional gameplay surrounding one of the game's first Jails, featuring the Monarch Alice Hiiragi.

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4) Review – The Quintessential Road Trip

Here's a rundown of what you can expect from the game once it's out:

"About Looking for some rest and relaxation, the Phantom Thieves set out to begin their road trip, until a ruthless Kyoto detective enlists their help investigating a series of strange cases occurring across Japan… otherwise, he’ll arrest Joker. As they dig deeper into the mystery, they discover another realm where innocent people are being jailed and forced to forfeit their hearts’ desires by the whims of its ruler. In typical Phantom Thieves style, they’re going to use everything they’ve got to liberate the imprisoned, return their hearts, and strike back against the corruption in their most explosive fight yet! Key Features New Story and Sights – Persona 5 Strikers features a deep story campaign and thrilling combat that makes for a true Persona experience. Visit six different cities across Japan, cook tantalizing regional recipes, and lend a helping hand to those in need. Then, fight against the Shadows to uncover the source of the corruption within the Metaverse dungeons. Jump into the story whether you are a newcomer to the series or a longtime fan! Fight with Style – Attack enemies in the hybrid battle system that fuses explosive action-combat with pause-and-plan sequences to decide your next strategic move. Gain an advantage over your enemies by ambushing them, striking their elemental weaknesses to knock them down, and deal the finishing blow with an All-Out Attack! Harness the Phantom Thieves’ Full Strength – All Phantom Thieves are fully playable, so utilize each character’s specific skills and summon their Personas for smooth, elegant combat! Strengthen their skills and abilities and fight with your own style. Each character has their own unique suite of wide-ranging, flashy spells and magic to clear out big hordes. Have you ever wanted to fight as a giant cat bus? Well, look no further. Persona 5 Strikers is purrfect for you."

Check out the new trailer below.

We reviewed Persona 5 Strikers and gave it an 8, praising it as a "proper Persona 5 sequel" as well as its new party members, lengthy completion time, and various mechanics.

"Persona 5 Strikers is a fun sequel that builds off the first year of the Phantom Thieves and might be the kind of action-packed sequel that only true fans of the original Persona 5 will desire for.

Persona 5 Strikers is set to hit PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Steam on February 23.