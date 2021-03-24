Watch Dogs Legion Free Trial to Take Place This Weekend Alongside Discounts

Ubisoft announced an upcoming limited-time Watch Dogs Legion free trial, due to take place this weekend on all platforms starting on Thursday, March 25 at 4 PM UTC (12 PM EDT, 9 AM PDT, 5 PM CET) and ending on Monday, March 29th at 2 PM UTC (10 AM EDT, 7 AM PDT, 3 PM CET). Preloading will be available later today on all platforms except Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X.

During the Watch Dogs Legion free trial, players can check out all the open-world activities, such as playing darts at the local pub and participating in bareknuckle fights, as well as explore four of the eight boroughs including the City of London and Lambeth. Additionally, you will be able to discover the game's storyline up to the Skye Larsen mission.

Watch Dogs Legion Online Mode Now Available on PC

As usual with these free trials, progression will carry over to the full game if you elect to buy it afterward. Speaking of that, there'll be a series of discounts as detailed below:

Xbox: From March 23 – April 1, 67 percent off of the Standard edition and 60 percent off of the Ultimate edition; from April 2 – April 15, 50% off of the Standard and Ultimate editions.

PlayStation: From March 24 – 31, 67 percent off of the Standard edition, 60 percent off of the Ultimate edition, and 25 percent off of the season pass.

Ubisoft Store on Windows PC: From March 18 – April 9, 50 percent off of the Standard, Gold and Ultimate editions, and 25 percent off of the season pass.

Epic Games Store on Windows PC: From March 25 – March 29, 50 percent off of the Standard, Gold and Ultimate editions, and 25 percent off of the season pass.

Stadia: From March 25 – April 1, 52 percent off of the Standard edition, 45 percent off of the Gold and Ultimate editions, and 10 percent off of the season pass.

Watch Dogs Legion launched late last year. At the time, Rosh pointed out in his review that the story couldn't match the gameplay.