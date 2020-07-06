Watch Dogs 2 Given Out for Free If You Watch the Ubisoft Forward Event
Watch Dogs 2, the open world game released by Ubisoft in late 2016, will be given out for free (on PC) as part of the Ubisoft Forward event scheduled for Sunday, July 12th. You'll need to be logged in with your Uplay account and view the event on this page.
Ubisoft also shared some information on what will be shown at Ubisoft Forward, as well as a detailed overview of the timing in the different time zones.
Tune in to the dedicated Ubisoft Forward stream starting at 10:30 AM PDT with a packed pre-show and free rewards. The Ubisoft News team and friends will be playing Trackmania live on stream, followed by exclusive news, interviews, and a look at upcoming content, including intel about the AI teammates coming to Ghost Recon Breakpoint, news from Just Dance 2020, a deep dive into a much-loved Easter egg from The Division 2, and more! Don't forget to log in with your Uplay account anytime after Trackmania and before the end of the main show to claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on PC, and to get a chance to answer trivia questions and win some rewards for a variety of Ubisoft titles.
The main show starts at 12:00 PM PDT, where you can expect the latest games, reveals, and updates from Ubisoft teams around the world. See more from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape and a few other surprises that will be unveiled during the stream. And don’t forget to stick around afterwards for the post-show, featuring a deep-dive walkthrough of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and a Hyper Scape show match.
This year’s show is more accessible than ever! For the first time, the stream will not only be subtitled in multiple languages, but also shown with American Sign Language on the official Ubisoft Forward page, so tune in there for all the available options, and watch it your way.
