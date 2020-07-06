Watch Dogs 2 Given Out for Free If You Watch the Ubisoft Forward Event

Watch Dogs 2, the open world game released by Ubisoft in late 2016, will be given out for free (on PC) as part of the Ubisoft Forward event scheduled for Sunday, July 12th. You'll need to be logged in with your Uplay account and view the event on this page.

Ubisoft also shared some information on what will be shown at Ubisoft Forward, as well as a detailed overview of the timing in the different time zones.

