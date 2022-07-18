Menu
Xbox Game Pass Adds Watch Dogs 2, As Dusk Falls, and More in Late July

Nathan Birch
Jul 18, 2022
Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in late July. The headliner for the next couple weeks is arguably the new-release title As Dusk Falls, which Wccftech has just given a sterling 9.5 out of 10 review. Other worthwhile additions include Watch Dogs 2, Insider, and Torment: Tides of Numenera.

Here are your late-July PC and console Game Pass titles:

As Dusk Falls (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 19

As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama from Interior/Night that explores the entangled lives of two families across thirty years. Starting in 1998 with a robbery-gone-wrong in small town Arizona, the choices you make have a powerful impact on the characters’ lives in this uncompromising story of betrayal, sacrifice and resilience. Drive the lives and relationships of multiple characters in a decades-spanning story told across two intense books.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) – July 19

A massive-scale, real-time strategy game where you command entire armies on a dynamic battlefield. Conquer multiple worlds across several campaigns or play with your friends in multiplayer combat.

Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 19

Play as Marcus Holloway, a brilliant young hacker living in the birthplace of the tech revolution, the San Francisco Bay Area. Explore a massive and dynamic open world offering an incredible variety of gameplay possibilities. Launch the Hack of the Century and give freedom back to whom it belongs: the people.

MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 21

Engines running: give the green light to the most immersive and authentic MotoGP gaming experience ever. More than 120 riders, over 20 official circuits and all the excitement of the official championship are waiting for you. Virtual and real have never been so near in MotoGP 22!

Torment: Tides of Numenera (Cloud and Console) – July 21

Explore Earth one billion years in the future in the science-fantasy setting of Numenera. Discover the Ninth World built on the bones of extinct, hyper-advanced civilizations and leave your own mark on it. Make thousands of essential choices, face the consequences, and meet death incarnated as you seek the answer to the ultimate question: What does one life matter?

Inside (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 29

Discover Playdead’s unique indie adventure game Inside, a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has received critical acclaim for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack, and unsettling atmosphere.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also gets you Xbox Live Gold and EA Play access — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. Microsoft is offering new subscribers a month of Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass for PC for only $1.

Which Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks?

