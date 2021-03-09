Warhammer: Vermintide 2 “Chaos Wastes” Expansion Finally Arrives in April

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 just celebrated its third birthday, but the rat-smashing co-op game isn’t done yet. Vermintide 2 developer Fatshark has just announced a new release window for the game’s Chaos Wastes expansion, which was originally supposed to drop sometime last year. The Twitter announcement includes a brief teaser trailer, which you can check out below.

3 years ago today Vermintide 2 was release on PC. We've travelled far and wide, with more to come. The journey to the Chaos Wastes begins in April! pic.twitter.com/K9NxlbfEJw — Warhammer Vermintide (@VermintideGame) March 8, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the Warhammer mythos, the Chaos Wastes are a hellish frozen tundra that’s home to all sorts of evil gods and Lovecraftian horrors. Back in 2020, Fatshark promised they’d fully capture the weirdness of the Wastes.

It's very different. It will take place in the actual Chaos Wastes. Things in the wastes are very weird sometimes because the Winds of Magic are very strong up there. It's close to the portal to the Realm of Chaos, where the daemons live.

That said, don’t expect to be battling any tentacled monstrosities, at least not right off the bat. Chaos Wastes won’t offer any new enemy types initially, although Fatshark are “exploring the possibilities” of adding some down the line.

Hopefully Fatshark can deliver the goods with Chaos Wastes. The last major Warhammer: Vermintide 2 expansion, Winds of Magic, received a somewhat mixed response from fans and reviewers, like Wccftech’s own Rosh Kelly…

For the people who are entirely devoted to the grind, Winds of Magic might be exactly what they need to come back to the rat riddled forest of Vermintide, but for everyone else its just frustrating to not utilise all the equipment you’ve managed to hoard since you started. Dark Omens is a fantastic level and one that stands out against some already stellar emergent storytelling and setpieces, and the Beastmen make it even more exciting to dive into. Unfortunately, the Winds of Magic game mode is a big step in the wrong direction for people that don't want to start from scratch again.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. As mentioned, the Chaos Wastes update arrives sometime in April.