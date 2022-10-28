Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Imperial Edition GeForce RTX 30 Series Bundle Announced

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is releasing in a little over a month, and those who purchase an NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPU before early December will be getting the game's Imperial Edition with their purchase.

The special edition of Fatshark's upcoming co-op game will be handed out for free with the purchase of a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, 3090, 3080 Ti, 3080, 3070 Ti, 3070, 3060 Ti, 3060 desktop or graphics card until December 8th. The Imperial Edition comes with the additional in-game bonuses outlined below:

The Loyalist Pack: Purge heresy in style with these 4 unique class outfits, 8 weapon skin patterns, one set of headgear as well as an Ogryn body tattoo.

A Mortis Veteran Portrait Frame: A cosmetic portrait frame used to pay tribute to the fallen defenders of Tertium Hive.

The Caducades Backpack: A cosmetic backpack for human characters. Scavenged from the fallen troops of Cadia, this backpack has been repurposed to serve those still alive and fighting.

And 2500 Aquilas (premium currency)

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide launches on November 30th on PC, with an Xbox Series X|S coming down the line. You can learn everything you need to know about Fatshark's upcoming game by checking out this page.

Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series.

In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness. A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos.

As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise.