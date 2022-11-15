Xbox Game Pass Adds Gungrave GORE, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and More in Late November

Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in late November. Subscribers can look forward to a lot of Day 1 releases in the coming weeks, with Pentiment, Somerville, Gungrave GORE, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and more debuting on the service. A few other interesting options, including Norco and Dune: Spice Wars, are also on the way.

Here are your late-November PC and console Game Pass titles:

Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Jump into the world of illuminated manuscripts and play as Andreas Maler, a journeyman artist living in 16th century Bavaria. Get caught up in all manner of murder and scandals happening in the small town of Tassing and leave your mark on this community with repercussions you will experience over the following 25 years in the game.

Somerville (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available now

In the wake of catastrophe, you must find the means to make your family whole again. Somerville is a Sci-Fi adventure grounded in the intimate repercussions of a large-scale conflict.

Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (PC) – November 17

A 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of the critically acclaimed Northgard. Set in Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking Dune universe, you must lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis. ‘The Air & Sand Update is also coming November 17, adding new layers of strategy with military flying units and new buildings, along with improvements across the board.

Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 17

Lapin is a 2D platformer game featuring a group of brave rabbit explorers. Five rabbits used to live under a park, but construction forced them to leave their beloved hole. Players need to help Liebe and her friends explore the world with precise control. Meet new friends, remember past events, and hop on to the end of the adventure!

Norco (Cloud and Console) – November 17

The award-winning Southern Gothic point & click narrative adventure game Norco is coming soon to Game Pass, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Your brother Blake has gone missing in the aftermath of your mother’s death. In the hopes of finding him, you must follow a fugitive security android through the refineries, strip malls, and drainage ditches of suburban New Orleans.

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 22

Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilize your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.

Insurgency: Sandstorm (Cloud and Console) – November 29

Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series of intense co-op and PvP multiplayer modes. Feel every bullet and fear every impact in fierce close quarters combat as your team fights toward victory.

Soccer Story (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 29

Soccer Story is a physics-driven adventure RPG, where every problem can be solved with your trusty magic ball. Along the way, you’ll need to best bad guys in 1v1s, compete in a range of sports (with your soccer ball, of course), and solve puzzles with your brain and your balls!

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) – November 30

Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also gets you Xbox Live Gold and EA Play access

