Warhammer 40K Darktide and Marvel’s Midnight Suns Headline This Week’s GFN Additions

It's a rather big GeForce NOW Thursday, with NVIDIA announcing the availability of Warhammer 40K Darktide and Marvel's Midnight Suns on its cloud service from the respective launch days (November 30th and December 2nd).

Truth be told, Warhammer 40K Darktide and Marvel's Midnight Suns are just the tip of the iceberg for what sounds like a packed December for GeForce NOW users. For example, Battlefield 2042 is also joining the service, so RTX 3080 members can play DICE's game (now up to its Season 3, Escalation) with RTX and DLSS enabled, just like with Warhammer 40K Darktide. Additionally, Battlefield 2042 features a special reward for GeForce NOW users. To get rewards on GFN, log in to your NVIDIA account and select “GEFORCE NOW” from the header, then scroll down to “REWARDS” and click the “UPDATE REWARDS SETTINGS” button. Check the box in the dialogue window that shows up to start receiving special offers and in-game goodies.

Here's the full list of new and upcoming GeForce NOW games:

● The Knight Witch (New release on Steam, Nov. 29)

● Warhammer 40K Darktide (New Release on Steam, Nov. 30)

● Fort Triumph (Free on Epic Games Store, Dec. 1-8)

● Battlefield 2042 (Steam and Origin)

● Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop (Steam)

● Stormworks: Build and Rescue (Steam)

● Marvel’s Midnight Suns (New release on Steam, coming soon)

● Art of the Rail (New release on Steam, Dec. 4)

● Swordship (New release on Steam, Dec. 5)

● Knights of Honor II: Sovereign (New release on Steam, Dec. 6)

● Chained Echoes (New release on Steam, Dec. 7)

● IXION (New release on Steam, Dec. 7)

● Togges (New release on Steam, Dec. 7)

● SAMURAI MAIDEN (New release on Steam, Dec. 8)

● Wavetale (New release on Steam, Dec. 12)

● Master of Magic (New release on Steam, Dec. 13)

● BRAWLHALLA (Ubisoft Connect)

● Carrier Command 2 (Steam)

● Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander (Steam)

● Dakar Desert Rally (Epic Game Store)

● Dinkum (Steam)

● Floodland (Steam)

● Project Hospital (Steam)

As a reminder, NVIDIA is running a limited-time promotion (valid until tomorrow) where users can get a bonus $20-value GeForce NOW membership gift card for free after purchasing a $50-value gift card. You can learn more about this deal here.