DLSS 3 Really Impressed Fatshark for Helping with CPU Bound Games; Darktide System Specs Revealed

Today, NVIDIA released the new GeForce Game Ready driver (526.98) for three games that are about to get DLSS 3 support, such as WRC Generations, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

We were able to briefly discuss the DLSS 3 implementation of the latter game, due to release on November 30th for PC (available on Game Pass from day one), with Fatshark Chief Technical Officer Rikard Blomberg. He also confirmed that the Swedish studio currently doesn't have any plans to use the ray tracing optimization features added by NVIDIA on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

What was your first impression of DLSS 3 as a developer? Do you feel that AI-based Frame Generation is the future of rendering to keep up with advanced ray tracing effects?

We were really impressed with getting this huge framerate increase almost without any additional work on our side. It enabled us to run the game in extreme framerates on normal quality settings and with sufficiently high framerate even with the highest settings. We are especially pleased with how this can help games that often might be limited by CPU (like ours) to reach higher frame rates.

How much of an improvement does DLSS 3 introduce in your game compared to DLSS 2 (Super Resolution)?

Can’t really give any exact details here yet. We are still working on finalizing the game.

One of the potential drawbacks of DLSS 3 is the additional latency. Does Frame Generation add significant latency in your implementation, or is Reflex able to cover that?

Personally, I did not feel any increase in latency, but then I am not the type of gamer that plays super-twitchy games.

Do you have an ETA on when DLSS 3 will be added to your game?

At launch, which is November 30.

The new GeForce RTX 4000 Series also introduced Shader Execution Reordering (SER), Opacity Micro-Maps (OMM), and Displaced Micro-Mesh (DMM) to help with ray tracing optimization. All of these have to be explicitly enabled and set up by game developers. Are you planning to take advantage of any of them?

Not currently.

Will RTXGI and ray traced reflections be available at launch in Darktide?

Yes, that is the intention. That said, it might not be the final iteration of the features. I am confident we will continue working on and improving those features also after the launch.

Thank you for your time.

Fatshark also released the detailed Warhammer 40,000: Darktide system specifications today. Check them out in the table below. Read everything there is to know about the game (playable from tomorrow for pre-order customers) in our roundup article.