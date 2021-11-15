Warhammer 40K: Battlesector Comes to Xbox And PlayStation on December 2

Slitherine and Black Lab Games have announced that Warhammer 40K: Battlesector will release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Microsoft Store) on December 2. As you might imagine, the game will also release on Xbox Game Pass for both consoles and PC. The game is going to be available as a Game Pass title on Day One.

The console version includes complete trophy and achievements support; An updated user interface, and a new control scheme designed specifically for consoles. Slitherine and Black Lab Games will also expand Warhammer 40K: Battlesector over the coming months via downloadable content introducing new factions, maps, and modes.

The first two packs will launch for both console and PC on December 2. Each pack will add new elite units to the game. The upcoming packs are:

: This pack gives players access to Assault Terminators and Sanguinary Guard. Assault Terminators feature a game-changing Deep Strike ability. At the same time, The Sanguinary Guard can quickly traverse the battlefield using their Jump Pack and can be equipped with a variety of ranged and melee weapon options. Tyranid Elites DLC: This pack adds the Broodlord and Hive Guard. The Broodlord are superior melee warriors with a natural ability for disrupting the minds of nearby prey. In contrast, the Hive Guard offers deadly ranged attacks, wrapped in a heavy armor of lumbering carapace.

According to the game's overview on Steam, Warhammer 40K: Battlesector is the definitive battle-scale turn-based strategy title that takes players to the battlefields of the 41st Millennium in an epic single-player campaign that explores the aftermath of the Devastation of Baal. A gameplay trailer showcasing the game in 2 minutes can be seen below:

Warhammer fans should mark December 14 on their calendars as Slitherine will hold a special stream where it will share an exclusive first look at a new faction that will be added to the game in 2022. The stream is going to be the Slitherine Home of the Wargamers Live+ and will be taking place on December 14.