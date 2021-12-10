Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in Development at Saber Interactive

We knew that Saber Interactive was developing a Warhammer 40,000 game with Focus Home as the publisher, and it turns out that it's none other than Space Marine 2, the official sequel to the 2011 third-person shooter made by Relic Entertainment.

While the reveal trailer was largely comprised of pre-rendered graphics, there is a gameplay snippet at the very end, and it looks pretty good. There are no other concrete details about Space Marine 2 other than its platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

John Bert, Managing Director of Focus Entertainment, said:

We are very proud to be working on this sequel to the legendary licence. This is the biggest project in Focus' history in terms of investment and ambition, and we are thrilled to be in this adventure with long term and talented partners and friends, Games Workshop and Saber Interactive. We also consider it a fantastic recognition of Focus’ experience to be chosen to bring this amazing and iconic IP back on the market. We can't wait to show players more about the game in the coming months.

Matthew Karch, CEO of Saber Interactive, added:

Space Marine was one of the most influential third-person shooters of all time. Its impact has been seen across almost every shooter that has been released in the past 10 years. We at Saber look at this as an opportunity to create a AAA game built off of over two decades of experience working on franchises such as Halo, Quake and World War Z. Space Marine 2 is the most impressive product we have ever done and we are confident that it will become an instant classic.

Jon Gillard, Global Head of Licensing at Games Workshop, stated: