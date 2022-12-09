Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is an Upcoming New Action-RPG from Life is Strange and Vampyr Dev DON’T NOD

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is an upcoming action RPG from Life is Strange and Vampyr developer DON'T NOD.

Announced during yesterday's The Game Awards 2022 event, Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is a new collaboration between french publisher Focus Entertainment and DON'T NOD. According to the official press release, the action RPG will feature a striking art direction, strong characters and plot, and a unique fantasy world. We've included the game's announcement trailer alongside a set of screenshots down below.

“We’re so excited to finally lift the veil on Banishers, a project born from our long-standing partnership with DON’T NOD” said John Bert, Managing Director at Focus Entertainment, “The studio has an unmatched talent for creating worlds that are as unique as they are immersive. They are amazing storytellers who know how to truly enhance an efficient, innovative gameplay with narrative and emotions. That’s exactly what they are doing with Banishers. It’s a very ambitious project, which is sure to receive a very warm welcome from players all around the world”.

New Eden, 1695. Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith are lovers and Banishers, ghost-hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. Following a disastrous last mission, Antea is fatally wounded, becoming one of the spirits she loathes. In the haunted wilds of North America, the couple desperately searches for a way to liberate Antea from her new plight.

Immerse yourself in a beautiful, intimate and powerful story between two fated lovers. As Banishers, enter the lives of New Eden’s communities and solve haunting cases in a mystical, lore-rich world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets. Use your wits or combine Antea’s spiritual powers and Red’s arsenal to defeat and banish the souls tormenting the living.

"I am very proud of the talented team hard at work developing this exciting new action-RPG and delighted to once again have the privileged support of our accomplished partner Focus Entertainment.” DON'T NOD CEO Oskar Guilbert said. “We are very excited to be at The Game Awards for this announcement and hope that this first teaser gives players a glimpse of the deep and intense experience that Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will offer. We look forward to revealing more in the coming months!"

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is slated for a release in late 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.