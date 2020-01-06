Vonderhaar: Call of Duty 2020 Won’t Have Jet Packs; Says he Still Has PTSD From Black Ops Jet Pack Era

Call of Duty 2020 won’t feature jet packs according to Treyarch’s Studio Design Director, David Vonderhaar.

Vonderhaar, who has been working at Activision’s Treyarch studio since 2004, took to Twitter to confirm that this year’s Call of Duty installment won’t have jet packs. “NO”, he said in clear wording.

NO. — David "Vahn" Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) January 5, 2020

One fan replied that the use of jet packs will revive the franchise, but based on Vonderhaar’s reaction, this clearly isn’t happening. While it might sound a bit severe, he said that he still has ‘PTSD’ from the criticism he received by implementing jet packs in Black Ops 3. Its sequel, Black Ops 4, didn’t feature jetpacks and it seems that this device won’t be returning for Call of Duty 2020, which might very well be Black Ops V, either.

“Such short-term memories”, he wrote on Twitter. “You hung me from the highest branch. No. NO. I have PTSD.”

Call of Duty 2020 is being developed by Black Ops studio Treyarch. Other than that, not much is known about this year’s CoD installment. It’s likely that the title will be released as a cross-generation title for the current-gen and next-gen consoles in a similar way as Call of Duty: Ghosts.