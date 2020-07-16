Call of Duty 2020 The Red Door Beta Appears On The Microsoft Store

This year's entry in the Call of Duty series has yet to be revealed, but it seems like its announcement is imminent.

Earlier today, a listing for a new, unannounced Mature-rated game from Activision called The Red Door has gone live on the Microsoft Store with a redeem code option. The massive size of the game, around 81 GB, and the fact that previous betas for Activision games were also revealed with codenames make it extremely likely that The Red Door is indeed Call of Duty 2020's closed beta.

There is more than one truth. If you go looking for answers, be ready to question everything and accept that nothing will ever be the same. The Red Door awaits, do you dare step through it?

Without an official announcement, details on the next entry in the Call of Duty series are scarce at the moment. According to rumors that have been circulating online for weeks, the game is going to be a reboot of the Black Ops series, featuring a more realistic take on the original game and large player count multiplayer modes. A Battle Royale mode is also reportedly in the works, but there's the chance that this new map will be added to Call of Duty Warzone instead.

This year's entry in the Call of Duty series has yet to be revealed. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.