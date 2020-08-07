Mysterious Activision Military Crate Hints at Looming Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Reveal This Monday

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War reveal might very well happen upcoming Monday as Activision has begun sending out mysterious wooden military crates to Call of Duty partners.

Call of Duty outlet Charlie Intel and several YouTubers have made mention of having received two boxes from Activision – one containing items related to the all-new CoD Warzone season, and another one that contains a lock that shouldn’t be opened until upcoming Monday at 12 PM ET. “Do not open this crate until August 10 at 12 PM ET”, the accompanying note reads.

Apparently, there’s another note that mentions that a text needs to be sent to a special number upcoming Monday to receive a code to unlock the crate.

Based on the appearance of the crate, it will likely contain items related to this year’s CoD installment, which is said to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

As always, we will update once we learn more about this year’s Call of Duty game. As it’s already August, it will be about time that Activision finally announces the next installment in the series.

Call of Duty 2020 is being developed by Black Ops developer Treyarch and Raven Software, the studio behind 2011's Modern Warfare 3, 2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts, Advanced Warfare, and 2016's Modern Warfare Remastered.