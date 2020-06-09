Call of Duty 2020 Title Card, List of Modes, and More May Have Leaked

What exactly will the title of this year’s new Call of Duty game be? Is Activision doing the soft reboot thing again with Call of Duty: Black Ops? Or will it be Call of Duty: Vietnam? Or perhaps Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War? We won’t know for sure until Activision actually shows us the game, although a new piece of evidence has been unearthed.

A website called PS4Patches, which dumps various PlayStation updates so they can be pored over by whoever might have an interest, has seemingly released the developer alpha for Call of Duty 2020. The alpha is codenamed “The Red Door” (all in-development CoD games have similar aliases), but the patch description clearly gives away the game with a file name that includes the sequence “COD2020INTALPHA1.”

First Rumored Footage of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Appears Online

As you would expect, dataminers have been digging around in the alpha, and have found the following title card, which just reads Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt, but, apparently, Activision is copyright striking people who post the above image on Twitter, lending it some credence. So, is Activision just taking the same route as they did with 2019’s CoD: Modern Warfare and going back to basics with the title of this year’s game? Seems like it, although you never know – there’s a chance this title card is outdated and the final title will be something different.

Not much else has been gleaned from the Call of Duty 2020 developer alpha, although its file size is 71.4 GB, and it contains references to four main modes – Campaign, Multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies. Again, some of the things found in the files may be out of date, but CoD 2020 is being developed by Treyarch (with assistance from Sledgehammer and Raven Software) so a return of Zombies would not be at all surprising.

Activision has not announced when they might reveal this year’s Call of Duty, although there are murmurs it may show up at Sony’s big PlayStation 5 reveal event, which happens this Thursday (June 11). So, what do you think? What’s the title for this year’s Call of Duty? When might we finally see the game?