Vivo X70 Series Could Feature Chipsets from Three Manufactures

The Vivo X70 series is coming later this week, and while we know a lot about the phones, the latest information revealed some core specs of the phone. Interestingly enough, it suggests that the phones will launch with three chipsets from three different chipset manufacturers.

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station published a table that detailed the specs of the Vivo X70 Pro Plus, X70 Pro, and the vanilla X70. The leak suggests that these phones will be shipped under the hood with MediaTek, Samsung, and Qualcomm chipsets.

Vivo X70 Series Could Confuse Potential Customers with Three CHipset Options

Based on the leak, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus will ship with a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10 plus support, 10-bit color, and 3,200 x 1,440 resolution. You will also be getting a 32-megapixel selfie camera, a Zeiss-branded quad-camera setup that could have the 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.57 aperture, a massive 48-megapixel ultra-wide, a 12-megapixel portrait, and an 8-megapixel periscope. An in-house imaging chipset would power all these cameras. The X70 Pro is tipped to ship with Snapdragon 888, a 4,500 mAh battery, 55-watt fast wired charging, and 50-watt wireless charging support.

As far as the Vivo X70 Pro is concerned, you are getting the same screen as you would on the standard X70, a 6.56-inch FHD+ screen with a resolution of 2,376 x 1,080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. You are also getting the same 32-megapixel selfie camera, a 50-megapixel primary rear shooter, portrait and periscope cameras used in the X70 Pro Plus are still here. However, the 12-megapixel sensor is the one that is going to be handling ultra-wide capabilities. It is also suggested to have an Exynos 1080. Powering the device is a 4,450 mAh battery with 44-watt wired charging.

Last but not least, the Vivo X70 also uses the same 32-megapixel selfie camera but has only three on the back. A 40-megapixel main camera sits on the back, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel portrait shooter. You are getting a slightly smaller battery at 4,400 mAh, but the 44-watt wired charging stays with you. This is where things get a bit weird; the standard Vivo X70 could be available with either the Dimensity 1200 or Exynos 1080.

The Vivo X70 series is said to make its debut on September 9, so you can expect to hear more about the devices as we inch closer to the release date.