Vivo X70 Pro Will Use the Samsung Exynos 1080 According to TENAA Certificatio

Last year, Vivo launched two high-end smartphones, the Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro, and both phones shipped with Samsung's Exynos 1080 processor. The phones, however, were limited to the Chinese market, and the international variants of those phones were using the Snapdragon 870 chip under the hood. Now, we can see that Vivo is preparing to release the X70 Pro with the same chipset.

Vivo has already started teasing the Vivo X70 and X70 Pro in China, and thanks to a TENNA certification, it has been revealed that the X70 Pro will be using the same Exynos 1080 processor as last year's phones. For those wondering, the 1080 processor is a 5nm chipset that brings an octa-core CPU with one Cortex A-78 CPU core clocked at 2.8GHz, three Cortex A-78 core clocked at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex A-55 cores clocked at 2GHz. It also brings a Mali-G78 MP10 GPU, a built-in 5G modem with mmWave, sub-6GHz, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, LPDDR5 RAM support, and UFS 3.1 storage, and cameras up to 200-megapixel.

Apple to Circumvent Samsung for Supply of “Folded” Telephoto Lens Components for 2023 iPhones

Vivo's Decision to Use an Older Exynos 1080 in Their Latest Vivo X70 Pro Makes Very Little Sense

There is no denying that the Vivo X70 Pro will serve as the successor to the X60 Pro and will bring a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED E5 display with FHD+ resolution as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. It will offer a 32-megapixel front camera and a quad-camera setup on the back, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

The Vivo X70 Pro will be offered in two RAM variants; 8GB and 12GB. It will most probably be available in 128 and 256GB storage options, and the phone will also have an in-display fingerprint reader, a 4,500 mAh battery, 44-watt fast charging. The phone is slated to go official on September 9, later this month.

As far as the availability is concerned, we feel that the Vivo X70 Pro and the younger sibling will be exclusive to China, at least as far as the Exynos variants are concerned. We are not sure if the company will launch the same smartphones in other countries with a different chipset under the hood.