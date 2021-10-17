ViewSonic Launches 32-inch ELITE XG320U 4K Gaming Monitor, Immersive Experience with 144Hz Refresh Rate

ViewSonic releases a brand new 32-inch gaming display, the ELITE XG320U 4K Gaming Monitor, immersing players in the latest gaming display technologies.

ViewSonic Unveils Elite XG320U Gaming Monitor: 32 Inch, 4K Panel With 144 Hz Refresh Rate & $999 US Price

The ViewSonic ELITE XG320U display offers a 4K Ultra HD resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to as high as 150Hz, a 1ms response time (MPRT), and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, enabling players to remain compatible with current and next-gen PCs and consoles.

The ViewSonic ELITE XG320U is the epitome of what the company continues to bring to high-end gaming. This monitor is packed with the latest technologies so gamers can have the ultimate gaming experience through complete immersion between incredible color accuracy, responsiveness and ultra-smooth textures. It’s the perfect combination of features, power and speed that ensures it can be used with next-generation consoles. —Jeff Muto, Business Line Director, ViewSonic Corp.

The ELITE XG320U showcases VESA DisplayHDR 600, as well as Adobe 99% RGB color coverage for superior reproduction of color capability. Created with "quantum-dot technology," the ELITE XG320U monitor allows users to maximize as much of their gaming platforms as possible. It is certified with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro along with PureXP Motion Blur Reduction, accessing fast-paced gaming with the highest viewing quality.

The XG320U offers a three-sided borderless design with accented RGB LED lighting to assist in creating an ideal environment for gaming while at home or anywhere else. The gaming display is accessorized with "a cable-drag-free mouse anchor and reinforced headphone hook" to keep any wires or cords on the desktop clean and clutter-free. For additional eye comfort during hours of AAA gaming, the XG320U supports "TÜV-certified eye comfort." The display is capable of tilting, height adjustments, and swiveling to allow for a "wide range of movements for the ideal viewing position."

XG320U Specifications

32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution

144Hz refresh rate at 4K via a single cable (supported by HDMI 2.1)

Overclockable maximum 150Hz refresh rate when using DisplayPort

1ms response time (MPRT) with PureXP™ technology

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology

VESA DisplayHDR 600 and Adobe 99% color coverage; Brightness of 400 cd/m2

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out

Available: November 2021 for an estimated street price of $999.99 [USD]

Source: ViewSonic