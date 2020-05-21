ViewSonic Releases The ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC For $460 – A Curved 27″ Monitor With A 240Hz Refresh Rate

A leader in the monitor space, ViewSonic announced that the ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC monitor is now available. ViewSonic continues to expand its gaming line-up with products that deliver the ultimate experience for a variety of gaming environments. The XG270QC delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms (1ms MPRT) response time and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to ensure a seamless gaming experience.

A Curved Monitor That Offers A Competitive Gaming Experience

As part of its ELITE gaming portfolio, the ViewSonic XG270QC is a 27-inch, curved gaming monitor that is capable of achieving a 1ms (MPRT) response time. This gaming monitor is designed with a 1500R curvature to provide lifelike visuals and immersive gaming. It features VESA DisplayHDR 400 that delivers an entry point into HDR gaming, as well as PureXP technology to drastically reduce motion blur. With native QHD (2560x1440) resolution, along with a 550 cd/m2 luminance and DCI-P3 90% color coverage, the XG270QC offers bright, sharp and detailed image quality.

Features:

27-inch gaming monitor with native 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution

1500R curvature for an immersive experience

Certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400 for an entry point into HDR gaming

PureXP technology to reduce motion blur

165Hz refresh rate and 3ms (1ms MPRT) response time

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology

Brightness of 550 cd/m2 and wide DCI-P3 90% color coverage

ViewSonic ELITE, in conjunction with Blur Busters, has updated its PureXP mode for improved motion blur reduction control. PureXP is a strobe backlight mode that provides the purest experience in display motion clarity. PureXP now provides four levels of optimized motion blur reduction. These new modes allow gamers to control the level of brightness and motion blur reduction based on individual gamer preference. With a 240 Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms IPS panel, the additional tuning by Blur Busters provides gamers with the most fluid and clear gaming experience possible. The new Blur Busters Approved firmware is automatically downloaded via the ViewSonic Elite Display Controller software.

This monitor is quite a solid option with features that will please anybody. It even has RGB on the monitor and a fast refresh rate. This monitor will set you back around $460 dollars.