ViewSonic Announces Two New Monitors, the VP2468a and the VP2768a Monitors

ViewSonic announces two new monitors, the VP2468a and the VP2768a featuring different screen sizes and different screen resolutions. These monitors have a 24" screen size or a 27" screen size with a maximum refresh rate of 60 Hz. The VP2468a monitor is available for an estimated price of $279.99, while the VP2768a is planned to be available in December 2020 with an estimated price of $429.99.

ViewSonic's VP2468a monitor features a 24" screen size with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080. This monitor uses an IPS panel to ensure wide viewing angles and fantastic color accuracy. This monitor features a 16:9 aspect ratio. An FHD resolution allows this monitor to be a perfect choice for a home office or second monitor in a gaming setup.

The ViewSonic VP2768a is a monitor that features a 27" screen size with a Quad HD monitor; this screen resolution is equivalent to 2560 x 1440 resolution. This screen uses the IPS panel to ensure that the color accuracy is calibrated to ensure that it is perfect for professionals.

Phong Phanel, product marketing manager for professional displays at ViewSonic stated, "The VP68a series of monitors are terrific additions to the ColorPro line, as ViewSonic continues to offer display solutions for creative innovators, ColorPro monitors were developed to bring innovation and technology for precise color and amazing detail for the creative community. Content creators rely on precision and excellence in their line of work, and with the inclusion of these features into the ColorPro line, I believe we delivered."

These monitors feature a sleek frameless design, and this nearly frameless design allows these monitors to work perfectly as a secondary monitor. Both of these monitors feature the same base and table mount the monitors.





Both of these monitors feature similar ports, with both offering a USB hub. The VP2468a monitor features two USB 2.0 ports, while the VP2768a monitor features three USB ports. For video connectivity, the VP2468a monitor features an HDMI 1.4 port, a DisplayPort in, and a DisplayPort out. The larger screen features all of the previous ports and a Mini-Display Port out.

The VP2468a monitor and the ViewSonic VP2768a both have their availability listed as coming soon, with the ViewSonic VP2768a stated to begin having availability in December 2020. The VP2468a monitor is stated to have a price of $286.99, while the VP2768a monitor featuring a much high price of $439.99.