Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, I’m here to help. Every month I'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners, to the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.

Following a rather desolate May decimated the COVID-19 delays, June is thankfully looking a bit more promising. After being pushed back for “logistic” reasons, The Last of Us Part II finally arrives next month, along with Riot Games’ Valorant, and some treats for strategy fans in Command & Conquer Remastered Collection and Desperados III. On the indie front, players can chill with the underwater exploration game Beyond Blue, the latest island life sim Summer in Mara, and more.

Note: While I may have played demos or got early access to some of the games recommended in this article, in most cases I’m simply choosing games that look promising, and can’t vouch for the end product. Do wait for reviews before buying!

The Headliners

Valorant (PC, June 2)

The beta for Riot Games’ new tactical hero shooter Valorant recently ended, but players won’t have to wait long to jump back in, as the game launches in full next week! Valorant’s focus on responsive play over flash was a bit of a gamble, but it seems to have paid off, as the game has already amassed a dedicated fanbase. The bit 1.0 launch of Valorant will bring a new character, map, and (hopefully) mode to the game, with more updates to come. You’ll be able to download Valorant here when it launches.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection (PC, June 5)

One of the all-time great real-time strategy franchises returns next week with Command & Conquer Remastered Collection. The new package completely redoes the original C&C, it’s sequel Red Alert, and those games’ expansions in 4K, revamps multiplayer, and adds new features like a map editor. Oh, and yes, all those gloriously-cheesy live-action cutscenes are being remastered too! Check out Wccftech’s hands-on preview of C&C Remastered Collection, right here. Pre-order on Steam.

Desperados III (PC, Xbox One & PS4, June 16)

The Desperados games represent a different take on the classic Old-West shootout, focusing on stealth and real-time tactical action. Desperados III is a prequel to the previous entries in the series, and serves up classic “save every 30 seconds” hardcore strategy along a fresh cast of characters, sharp HD graphics, and the new “Showdown Mode” that allows you to pause the action for a breather now and then. Check out Wccftech’s hands-on preview of Desperados III, right here. Pre-order via GameStop.

Disintegration (PC, Xbox One & PS4, June 16)

Directed by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, Disintegration combines first-person shooting and strategy in a unique way, as players operate a hovering “Gravcycle,” while also issuing commands to squadmates in real time. Of course, coming from a guy behind Halo, Disintegration will also have a multiplayer mode, with support for up to 10 players. Check out Wccftech’s hands-on preview of Disintegration, right here. Pre-order via GameStop.

The Last of Us Part II (PS4, June 19)

One of the most talked-about and anticipated games of the year is almost here! After being delayed one last time due to COVID-19-related issues, The Last of Us Part II finally arrives in June. Naughty Dog looks to bringing all their technical knowhow to the fore with this one, delivering some of the most detailed character models and environments ever seen in a game. TLOU2’s story is sure to push buttons, and may not be for everyone, but despite leaks, Naughty Dog insists you need to actually play the game in order to grasp its full dramatic scope. This is one you’re going to want to play just to be properly in on the conversation. Pre-order via GameStop.

Promising Indies

Beyond Blue (PC, Xbox One & PS4, June 11)

Not sure if you’ll be able to make it to the beach this summer due to the pandemic? Thankfully, you can still cool off with the beautiful new underwater exploration game, Beyond Blue. Produced in association with the BBC Studios (the folks behind Planet Earth and Blue Planet), the game presents a realistic look at underwater life, as well as a full story mode voiced by professional Hollywood actors. Here’s the Steam page for Beyond Blue.

Summer in Mara (PC & Switch, June 16)

Starting to feel a bit burnt out on Animal Crossing? Well, how about tackling another chill life sim set on a tropical island? Featuring a bright, anime-style presentation somewhat reminiscent of Wind Waker, Summer in Mara lets players farm, craft, and explore a laid back archipelago filled with secrets and unique characters. This one looks like the perfect summer vacation. Here’s the Steam page for Summer in Mara.

Waking (PC & Xbox One, June 18)

Waking draws on a lot of things currently popular in the indie sphere – it’s an exploratory game with Dark-Souls-like elements that sends players on an emotional journey through somebody’s dying mind. I understand if some of you groaned a bit at that description. That said, Waking’s visuals are rather lovely, and the game tries to set itself apart by including actual guided mediation exercises. I think we could all stand to be a little more meditative these days, so maybe Waking can end up being a valuable tool for some. Here’s the Steam page for Waking.

A Day Without Me (PC, June 27)

What if you woke up one day and everybody but you was gone? That’s the premise of A Day Without Me, a mini open-world game that tasks players with exploring the remnants of a city that’s been completely abandoned. Can you solve the mystery of where everybody’s disappeared to? Do you want to? Here’s the Steam page for A Day Without Me.

