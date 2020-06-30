Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, I’m here to help. Every month I'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners, to the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.

Following a few months without a lot to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things are set to pick up in a fairly serious way in July. Major games like Ghost of Tsushima and Paper Mario: The Origami King are on the way, but there’s also a good number of mid-sized titles like Trackmania, Destroy All Humans!, Deadly Premonition 2, and Marvel’s Iron Man VR to look forward to. Meanwhile, on the indie front, players will be able to tackle the 8-bit Castlevania tribute Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, unique base-defense game Drake Hollow, and more!

Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition Demos Include Destroy All Humans, Grounded, More

Note: While I may have played demos or got early access to some of the games recommended in this article, in most cases I’m simply choosing games that look promising, and can’t vouch for the end product. Do wait for reviews before buying!

That said, here are the games you should be looking out for in July…

The Headliners

Trackmania (PC, July 1)

Ubisoft’s build-your-own racing series returns to its roots following a series of more over-the-top entries with an HD remake of the fan-favorite Trackmania Nations. This new version of the game is simply called Trackmania, and promises new online features and regular “live service” content updates. Trackmania will be free-to-play, although you’ll need to pay a subscription fee to get full access to game’s track creation features. Wccftech’s Chris Wray criticized the monetization scheme in his review, but hopefully the game increases in value as more user-created content is made. You can pre-order the game here.

IGN Summer of Gaming Schedule Promises Many Reveals, Mafia: DE, Wasteland 3 Gameplay, More

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise (Switch, July 10)

Deadly Premonition was the very rare case of a “so bad/odd it’s good” video game, and now it’s cult of hardcore fans get another slice of weirdness in Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise. Agent York is back and has another twisted mystery to solve as well as plenty of quirky side activities to engage in, including bowling, skateboarding, and more. Can Deadly Premonition 2 bottle the same quirky charm as the original? I have a premonition the game might just pull it off! Pre-order via GameStop.

Rocket Arena (PC, Xbox One & PS4, July 14)

EA enters the crowded hero shooter market with the new 3v3 multiplayer romp, Rocket Arena. As the game’s name implies, Rocket Arena’s characters cast aside traditional guns in order to do battle with a variety of different rockets. Contrary to what you might expect, Rocket Arena is not doing the free-to-play thing – it will cost $30, with additional monetization via battle passes and cosmetics. The game definitely looks more colorful and interesting than some other recent hero shooters, so hopefully it’s explosive action finds an audience. You can pre-order the game here.

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4, July 17)

Sucker Punch Productions’ long-in-development Ghost of Tsushima finally arrives in July! The game casts players as Jin Sakai, a samurai who must slowly shed his code of honor and become something closer to a ninja as he fights back against an overwhelming Mongol invasion. Featuring a large open-world to explore and challenging combat, Tsushima looks like a promising mix between Breath of the Wild, Dark Souls, and Ubisoft open-world titles. This will likely be Sony’s last major PS4 exclusive, so hopefully they’re going out with a bang! Pre-order via GameStop.

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Switch, July 17)

Paper Mario is back, and it seems like he’s returning to his roots. Paper Mario: The Origami King features the return of things that have been sorely missing from more recent entries in the series, including unique NPCs and support characters, and more in-depth RPG-style battles. Could this be the true Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door we’ve been waiting for? Or will fans’ hearts be crumpled yet again? Let’s hope it’s the former! Pre-order via GameStop.

Destroy All Humans! (PC, Xbox One, PS4 & Stadia, July 28)

Pull on your favorite old pair of bootcut jeans and pop on some 50 Cent, because edgy mid-2000s video game staple Destroy All Humans! is coming back! This new version of the game looks to stick pretty closely to the original, anal probes and all, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing – the original Destroy All Humans! games were some good lowbrow fun. Will the formula hold up in 2020? The Truth…will be available to play later this month. Pre-order via GameStop.

Promising Indies

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Switch, July 10)

Prior to the much-delayed arrival of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Kogi Igarashi and Inti Creates released Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, an 8-bit throwback designed to keep impatient fans occupied. Ironically, many people actually ended up enjoying Curse of the Moon more than Ritual of the Night, and now the former is getting a sequel! Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 features new characters, challenges, and local co-op, and overall looks like another retrotastic romp. Here’s the Steam page for Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2.

Drake Hollow (PC & Xbox One, July 17)

Drake Hollow is a stylish new base-defense game, with an interesting twist. In order to survive, you’ll need the help of “Drakes,” strange plant people you have to feed and entertain (they can literally die of boredom). There’s also an exploration element to the game, as you’ll visit different regions (your base can be transported with you) and experience different seasons. This one is definitely an interesting mashup of ideas and genres. Here’s the Steam page for Drake Hollow.

Roki (PC & Switch, July 23)

Inspired by Scandinavian legends, Roki casts players as Tove, a young girl on a mission to save her family. Roki features simple, yet charming visuals that do a good job of setting a proper otherworldly tone. Developer Polygon Treehouse is promising intuitive, accessible puzzles that should test your grey matter without excluding anyone from the fun. This icy adventure may be just the refreshment you need this summer! Here’s the Steam page for Roki.

Othercide (PC, July 28)

Othercide is a stylish new tactical RPG from French indie studio Lightbulb Crew. Featuring a slick black, white, and red visual scheme, creepy horror aesthetic, and deep strategic combat, Othercide definitely looks like a unique addition to the genre – this ain’t another straightforward Final Fantasy Tactics rip-off. Here’s the Steam page for Othercide.

Full List of Games Worth Watching in July:

Trackmania (PC, July 1)

Neon District: Season One (PC, July 1)

Marvel's Iron Man VR (PSVR, July 3)

Excalibots (PC, July 9)

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Switch, July 10)

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise (Switch, July 10)

F1 2020 (PC, Xbox One, PS4 & Stadia, July 10)

NASCAR Heat 5 (PC, Xbox One & PS4, July 10)

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PC, Xbox One & PS4, July 10)

Rocket Arena (PC, Xbox One & PS4, July 14)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PC & Switch, July 14)

Void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium (PS4 & Switch, July 14)

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4, July 17)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Switch, July 17)

Drake Hollow (PC & Xbox One, July 17)

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch & Stadia, July 21)

Roki (PC & Switch, July 23)

Hunting Simulator 2 (PC, Xbox One, PS4 & Switch, July 25)

Destroy All Humans! (PC, Xbox One, PS4 & Stadia, July 28)

Othercide (PC, July 28)

Doraemon Story of Season (PS4, July 30)

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost On (PS4, July 30)

Root Film (PS4 & Switch, July 30)

Fairy Tale (PC, PS4 & Switch, July 30)

Maid of Sker (PC, Xbox One & PS4, sometime in July)

And those are the games you should be keeping an eye on this coming month. What games are you planning to pick up in July? Did I miss anything you’re looking forward to?