Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage Standalone Multiplayer Leaked via Xbox Store
The Xbox Store leaked yet another unannounced game yesterday when it publically listed Destroy All Humans! - Clone Carnage, a standalone multiplayer game coming on May 31st.
The page has now been taken down, but not before plenty of folks noticed. The game description said:
Wreak havoc in Destroy All Humans! - Clone Carnage. This standalone DLC comes with 4 modes, 6 maps, and up to 4-player multiplayer.
Split-screen lets you double the damage in local 2-player multiplayer. Unleash your wild side in Rampage, Armageddon, Race, and Abduction modes.
There were also seven in-game screenshots of Destroy All Humans! - Clone Carnage. You can check them out in the gallery below.
Destroy All Humans! fans can also look forward to the remake of the second installment. Once again developed by Black Forest Games, Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed is due later this year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.
Crypto is back with a license to probe. The alien invader returns, groovier than ever. Experience the swinging ‘60s in all its chemical-induced glory and take revenge on the KGB for blowing up your mothership. You’ll have to form alliances with members of the very species you came to enslave.
Key Features:
- Show those hippies who's boss using classic weapons and new technology like the Meteor Shower
- Explore 1960’s Mother Earth and unload your trusty saucer all over her fictional cities
- Defend a much larger, much more open world from those who seek to undermine your mission
- Hoover up humans from different countries and grind them up into DNA cocktails to upgrade your skills
- Invite a friend over for a twosome and enjoy the full story in local 2-player split screen co-op
