Xbox Game Pass Adds Destroy All Humans, Makes Fable Games Playable via Cloud in Late April

Microsoft has revealed the titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in late April, and while the lineup is a bit light compared to some recent updates, there’s still some good stuff on the way. MLB The Show 21 is available as of today and Destroy All Humans! and Second Extinction are also on the way. A couple old favorites, Fable and Fable III, are also now available to play via the cloud.

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming for PC and iOS Beta Testing Kicks Off Tomorrow

Here are your late-April PC and console Game Pass titles:

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) – Available Now Now available on Day One! Experience faster, deeper, and more intense moment-to-moment action on the field on Xbox One and in 4K 60FPS on Xbox Series X|S consoles. Lead your ballplayer to the pros in Road to the Show as a two-way star or aim for Diamond Dynasty glory and face your friends on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 with cross-platform play. Phogs! (PC) – April 22 In Phogs! you play as a duo of dogs on a captivating, puzzle-filled adventure. Linked by a stretchy belly, you’ll need to bark, bite, and bounce your way through obstacles set across the themed worlds of Food, Sleep, and Play. Play through your entire fun-filled adventure in co-op or single-player exploring 24 fantastical levels stuffed with exciting challenges and creatures to play with. Second Extinction (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 28 Second Extinction tasks you and up to two friends with fighting bloodthirsty mutant dinosaurs in a bid to reclaim Earth. But be warned: These carnivores have an appetite for war. The game takes place on a large-scale map where each region has a unique threat level. As the community lowers the threat level, the dinosaur menace retreats. Fail to keep the hordes at bay, however, and you’ll face increased threats, more dangerous enemies, and the chance of emergence events that will test your limits. Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 29 The cult-classic returns! Invade 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest human DNA and bring down the U.S. government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities and reduce their cities to rubble with your flying saucer! Fable III (Cloud) – April 30 Lead a revolution to take control of Albion, fight alongside your people, and experience love and loss while preparing to defend the kingdom against a looming threat. Your choices as ruler will lead to consequences felt across the entire land. Fable Anniversary (Cloud) – April 30 As the best-selling RPG on the original Xbox, Fable pioneered every player’s choice having a consequence. With Fable Anniversary, a spectacular HD remaster of the original Fable, players will be reminded of why the franchise is so special and unique. All new textures and 3D models, an entirely new lighting system, a slick new interface, achievements, and all the content from The Lost Chapters, make Fable Anniversary the definitive Fable experience for faithful fans and new players alike!

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. As always, Microsoft is offering new subscribers a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes Xbox Live Gold and EA Play subscriptions) for a mere $1.

What Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks? Phogs may look goofy, but it’s actually a lot of fun, and MLB The Show 21 is another solid entry in the franchise.