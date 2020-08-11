Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Delayed to 2021

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been officially delayed to 2021. The game's Twitter account just shared the following message penned by Andy Kipling (CEO of developer Hardsuit Labs) and Jakob Munthe Paradox (Product Segment Owner of RPG at publisher Paradox Interactive):

WE ARE MOVING THE LAUNCH OF VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE - BLOODLINES 2 TO 2021.

Our goal has always been to deliver the best game possible, to immerse you into a Seattle re-imagined in the World of Darkness, and deliver a worthy successor to the original Bloodlines game. Due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time. This means that our goal to release in 2020 is no longer possible. Moving launch is one of the changes we are making to ensure the best player experience possible.

This is not a decision taken lightly nor is it the first option we considered. We will share more information in the coming months on launch timing and other organizational changes that will help us achieve this goal.

We understand that this will be a disappointment to many of you, but we also appreciate how our ambition is echoed through many parts of the community. We hope you understand that, while difficult, this is the right call.

We thank you all for your patience while we continue to build Bloodlines 2.