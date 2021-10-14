Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Was Almost Cancelled After Hardsuit Labs Was Taken off the Project, Paradox CEO Confirms

Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was almost canceled after developer Hardsuit Labs was taken off the project, according to Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester.

Speaking with Swedish publication Nyhetsbyrån Direkt, as reported on Placera, (Thanks,cloudsheep0), Fredrik Western talked about the delayed role-playing game, revealing that it was very close to being cancelled after Hardsuit Labs was taken off the project. The publisher, however, received a pitch that was deemed good enough to proceed and has very good hopes it will be a good game that will meet players' expectations. The name of the new developer has yet to be confirmed, but Wester says it is a reputable and very talented developer that released a variety of games in the past.

When we lifted the game from the original developer, we had a long review in case we should end the game or run it further. Then we were actually prepared to close the production completely. But we got a 'pitch' that we thought was convincing enough to run. played on and we have very good hopes that it will be a good game that meets the players' expectations

The development of Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been quite troubled, so it's not surprising to hear that it almost got canceled. The highly anticipated role-playing game was supposed to launch in early 2020, but the removal of Hardsuit Labs from the project forced publisher Paradox to delay the game indefinitely.

As you have noticed, we’ve been keeping pretty quiet for a while. With this in mind, the first piece of news we have for you is to confirm that Bloodlines 2 is still in development. Secondly, we have made the hard decision that Hardsuit Labs will no longer be leading the development of Bloodlines 2 - which also means that we will not be releasing in 2021 as previously planned. Since we cannot at this time communicate a new release date, we've also decided to stop accepting pre-orders for the time being.

Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 launches on a yet to be confirmed release date.