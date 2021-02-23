Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Delayed Indefinitely as Its Developer Is Being Replaced

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been in development trouble for a while, after multiple delays. The first-person roleplaying game developed by Hardsuit Labs was originally meant to be released in early 2020. Not only that didn't happen, today publisher Paradox Interactive revealed that it won't launch in 2021 either, and there is no new release date as its very developer (Hardsuit Labs) is being replaced.

Here's the message shared by Paradox Lead Community Developer Dale Emasiri on the official Discord channel.

Wccftech’s Most Anticipated RPGs of 2021 – High Hopes For Next-Gen

Good morning, As you have noticed, we’ve been keeping pretty quiet for a while. With this in mind, the first piece of news we have for you is to confirm that Bloodlines 2 is still in development. Secondly, we have made the hard decision that Hardsuit Labs will no longer be leading the development of Bloodlines 2 - which also means that we will not be releasing in 2021 as previously planned. Since we cannot at this time communicate a new release date, we've also decided to stop accepting pre-orders for the time being. This game is very important to us and it has been an ambitious project from the very start. In order to meet our goals for it, we’ve come to the conclusion that a change is needed and, as a result, more development time is required. We’d like to take this opportunity to honor Hardsuit Labs for their efforts and thank them for their hard work on the project. The studio has done a tremendous job in laying the foundations for the game and we hope that you, the community, will also appreciate their contribution to Bloodlines 2. We’re thankful for your continuous support throughout the game’s development. We understand how important this is to you, and we’d love to share more with you. As soon as we can, we’ll let you know what the future development team of Bloodlines 2 will look like.

Paradox CEO Ebba Ljungerud also briefly commented on the news during the publisher's year-end report, published today on Paradox's official website.