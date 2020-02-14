Untitled Goose Game Gets GOTY @ DICE Awards 2020; Control Wins Big

By
6 seconds ago
Submit
DICE Awards 2020 GOTY

We've got the winners of the DICE Awards 2020, and there are some surprises. At the ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, the AIAS (Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences) awarded the top prize to the indie Untitled Goose Game (which also scored the outstanding achievement for an independent game), though Remedy's Control won the most prizes (four) in total. Kojima Productions' Death Stranding won twice for the technical achievement and achievement in audio design, while Obsidian's The Outer Worlds was voted as the best roleplaying game of the year and Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was named as the best 'adventure' game of 2019. Respawn also won the 'outstanding achievement in online gameplay' prize.

You can rewatch the whole ceremony on IGN's YouTube channel. Otherwise, you'll find the full list of DICE Awards 2020 winners below.

Wccftech’s Best Strategy and Simulation Games of 2019

Game of the Year

Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Control

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba Is You

Portable Game of the Year

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Untitled Goose Game

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Pistol Whip

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Blood & Truth

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Apex Legends

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 2020

Role-Playing Game of the Year

The Outer Worlds

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart Tour

Fighting Game of the Year

Mortal Kombat 11

Family Game of the Year

Super Mario Maker 2

Adventure Game of the Year

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Action Game of the Year

Control

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Death Stranding

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Disco Elysium

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Death Stranding

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Control

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Control

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Submit

Related