Untitled Goose Game Gets GOTY @ DICE Awards 2020; Control Wins Big

We've got the winners of the DICE Awards 2020, and there are some surprises. At the ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, the AIAS (Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences) awarded the top prize to the indie Untitled Goose Game (which also scored the outstanding achievement for an independent game), though Remedy's Control won the most prizes (four) in total. Kojima Productions' Death Stranding won twice for the technical achievement and achievement in audio design, while Obsidian's The Outer Worlds was voted as the best roleplaying game of the year and Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was named as the best 'adventure' game of 2019. Respawn also won the 'outstanding achievement in online gameplay' prize.

Game of the Year Untitled Goose Game Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction Control Outstanding Achievement in Game Design Baba Is You Portable Game of the Year Sayonara Wild Hearts Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game Untitled Goose Game Immersive Reality Game of the Year Pistol Whip Immersive Reality Technical Achievement Blood & Truth Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay Apex Legends Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year Fire Emblem: Three Houses Sports Game of the Year FIFA 2020 Role-Playing Game of the Year The Outer Worlds Racing Game of the Year Mario Kart Tour Fighting Game of the Year Mortal Kombat 11 Family Game of the Year Super Mario Maker 2 Adventure Game of the Year Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Action Game of the Year Control Outstanding Technical Achievement Death Stranding Outstanding Achievement in Story Disco Elysium Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design Death Stranding Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition Control Outstanding Achievement in Character Untitled Goose Game Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction Control Outstanding Achievement in Animation Luigi’s Mansion 3