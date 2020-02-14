Untitled Goose Game Gets GOTY @ DICE Awards 2020; Control Wins Big
We've got the winners of the DICE Awards 2020, and there are some surprises. At the ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, the AIAS (Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences) awarded the top prize to the indie Untitled Goose Game (which also scored the outstanding achievement for an independent game), though Remedy's Control won the most prizes (four) in total. Kojima Productions' Death Stranding won twice for the technical achievement and achievement in audio design, while Obsidian's The Outer Worlds was voted as the best roleplaying game of the year and Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was named as the best 'adventure' game of 2019. Respawn also won the 'outstanding achievement in online gameplay' prize.
You can rewatch the whole ceremony on IGN's YouTube channel. Otherwise, you'll find the full list of DICE Awards 2020 winners below.
Game of the Year
Untitled Goose Game
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Control
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Baba Is You
Portable Game of the Year
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Untitled Goose Game
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Pistol Whip
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Blood & Truth
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
Apex Legends
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 2020
Role-Playing Game of the Year
The Outer Worlds
Racing Game of the Year
Mario Kart Tour
Fighting Game of the Year
Mortal Kombat 11
Family Game of the Year
Super Mario Maker 2
Adventure Game of the Year
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Action Game of the Year
Control
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Death Stranding
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Disco Elysium
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Death Stranding
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Control
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Untitled Goose Game
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Control
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Luigi’s Mansion 3