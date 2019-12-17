The Witcher 3, Pillars Of Eternity And More Hit Xbox Game Pass This Week

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pillars of Eternity and more games will hit the Xbox Game Pass this week, right before the Holidays.

The role-playing game developed by CD Projekt Red will be available through the Game Pass on Xbox One from December 19th. Pillars of Eternity and Life is Strange 2 Ep. 5 will also become available on the same day. Untitled Goose Game will be added to the Game Pass today.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

A story-driven, next-generation open world role-playing game set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. You are professional monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia, tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.

Releasing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Game Pass this week is a very smart move for both Microsoft and CD Projekt Red, as The Witcher Netflix show will release this week as well, on December 20th.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been released on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One back in 2015. The game also released on Nintendo Switch back in October. The Switch release is a solid port that's just perfect for handheld play.

There have been zero compromises in content, with only minor ones on visual fidelity, audio options and slower loading time than I’m used to. There’s little doubt to me that, when released,The Witcher 3 will be the best open-world game on the Nintendo Switch and, arguably, the best game in general on the Switch. How nice it will be to the battery, well that’s something I’ll have to figure out when I have the game and I’m constantly playing it whenever I’m on the go. When will that be? There’s no set date, the aim is still for a 2019 release. I, for one, can’t wait.