Next Year’s Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5 and PC Receives Australian Ratin

The upcoming Uncharted collection for PlayStation 5 and PC, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, has received an age rating in Australia.

The collection is due in early 2022 for Sony’s next-gen console with the PC version releasing shortly after that. Sony has yet to reveal an exact release date for the title, but ahead of additional news about the collection, the Australian Classification Board has yesterday rated the game. As expected, the rating doesn’t include details that weren’t known, but following the rating, we might actually get some more information about the collection’s release date on PS5 shortly.

Sony announced the remastered collection, which includes Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, back in September of this year. The PC port is being handled by porting studio Iron Galaxy.

This brand-new remastered bundle includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, featuring Nathan Drake as he hunts for Captain Avery’s long-lost treasure, setting off for one final far flung adventure across the jungles of Madagascar to long lost pirate colony of Libertalia. It also includes Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which chronicles Chloe Frazer’s breakout exploits as she moves from frenemy to hero. Enlisting the assistance of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross, Chloe ventures to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh. Needless to say, we’re pretty excited that more players will get the chance to meet (and fall in love with) Nathan, Chloe, Nadine, and the rest of the cast in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Get ready to (re-)seek your fortune. Or, you know, discover it for the first time — we recommend bringing a grappling hook!

We’ll update you as soon as we learn more about Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection as soon as more information comes in on it. For now, stay tuned.