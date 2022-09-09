Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Release Date Leaked by Epic Games Store; System Requirements Revealed

Menu
Sep 9, 2022
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

The release date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has been revealed by the Epic Games Store. The collection, which includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, will be available on PC come October 19th, 2022. A bit earlier than some of you might have expected!

The release date comes from a listing on the Epic Games Store page (since removed) that discusses the game's features. You can see a screenshot of the original description text below.

We can learn other interesting factoids from this description, such as the fact that there's going to be a themed glider for players who pre-purchase the game that will be available on Fortnite. As stated above, players will also have a chance to get this glider on November 17. Pre-purchasing the game now will net you this glider immediately.

Another interesting bit about the description also states that there's going to be some Uncharted-themed cosmetics that are going to be available on Epic's battle royale. You'll even be able to have some Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer outfits to flare around alongside an emote and two harvesting tools.

The system requirements for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection have also been unintentionally revealed by the Epic Games Store. If you want to know if your PC can run the game, here are the system requirements.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, featuring Nathan Drake as he hunts for Captain Avery’s long-lost treasure, setting off for one final far-flung adventure across the jungles of Madagascar to long lost pirate colony of Libertalia.

The fabled collection also includes Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which chronicles Chloe Frazer’s breakout exploits as she moves from frenemy to hero. Enlisting the assistance of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross, Chloe ventures to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh. So, now that the cat's out of the bag, we have to see Sony's official announcement of the game.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will release on October 19 on PC. It is currently available exclusively on PlayStation 5.

