Menu
Company

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Also Supports DLSS

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 16, 2022, 04:13 AM EDT
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC

Yesterday, Sony confirmed the previously leaked Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC release date. The combo of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be available on Steam and Epic Games Store, priced at $49.99. If you preorder on the EGS, you'll also get Sully's "New" Seaplane Glider in Fortnite (which will later become purchasable via the item shop).

Naughty Dog, which is working with Iron Galaxy on this port, confirmed a slew of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC features such as:

Related StoryNathan Birch
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Arrives on PC in October, FSR 2.0 Supported
  • Ultra-Wide support
  • RGB support for Razer Chroma, Chroma Link, and Logitech and Corsair devices
  • Wide range of control options, including keyboard and mouse, DualSense (with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers support), DualShock 4, and other XInput gamepads
  • Reimagined UI
  • Adjustable settings for Texture and Model Quality, Anisotropic Filtering, Shadows, Reflections, and Ambient Occlusion
  • GPU and VRAM detection and management options
  • Auto Pause, Minimize in Background, and Variable Load Speed support
  • AMD FSR 2.0 support

The latter was featured prominently both on the PlayStation Blog and on the Steam/Epic Games Store pages, leading fans to believe Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection would not support NVIDIA DLSS, unlike Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

Luckily for NVIDIA RTX owners, Naughty Dog Vice President Arne Meyer confirmed that DLSS support will actually be available at launch. The lack of any official mention is peculiar and might be due to a marketing deal with AMD. Regardless, what matters most is that users will get to try both FSR 2.0 and DLSS when the game launches next month.

Minimum Recommended Performance Ultra
Performance Goals 30 FPS @ 720p Medium Settings 30 FPS @ 1080p High Settings 60 FPS @ 1440p High Settings 60 FPS @  4K Ultra Settings
CPU Intel i5-4330 AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i7-4770 AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel i7-7700k AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel i9-9900k AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
GPU NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) AMD R9 290X (4 GB) NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD RX 570 (4 GB) NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8 GB) AMD RX 5700 XT (8 GB) NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB) AMD RX 6800 (16 GB)
RAM 8 GB (16 GB Recommended) 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
Storage 126 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) 126 GB SSD 126 GB SSD 126 GB SSD

Products mentioned in this post

Fortnite
USD 44
GTX 1060
USD 150
RTX 2070
USD 403

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order