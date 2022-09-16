Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Also Supports DLSS

Yesterday, Sony confirmed the previously leaked Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC release date. The combo of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be available on Steam and Epic Games Store, priced at $49.99. If you preorder on the EGS, you'll also get Sully's "New" Seaplane Glider in Fortnite (which will later become purchasable via the item shop).

Naughty Dog, which is working with Iron Galaxy on this port, confirmed a slew of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC features such as:

Ultra-Wide support

RGB support for Razer Chroma, Chroma Link, and Logitech and Corsair devices

Wide range of control options, including keyboard and mouse, DualSense (with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers support), DualShock 4, and other XInput gamepads

Reimagined UI

Adjustable settings for Texture and Model Quality, Anisotropic Filtering, Shadows, Reflections, and Ambient Occlusion

GPU and VRAM detection and management options

Auto Pause, Minimize in Background, and Variable Load Speed support

AMD FSR 2.0 support

The latter was featured prominently both on the PlayStation Blog and on the Steam/Epic Games Store pages, leading fans to believe Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection would not support NVIDIA DLSS, unlike Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

Luckily for NVIDIA RTX owners, Naughty Dog Vice President Arne Meyer confirmed that DLSS support will actually be available at launch. The lack of any official mention is peculiar and might be due to a marketing deal with AMD. Regardless, what matters most is that users will get to try both FSR 2.0 and DLSS when the game launches next month.

Minimum Recommended Performance Ultra Performance Goals 30 FPS @ 720p Medium Settings 30 FPS @ 1080p High Settings 60 FPS @ 1440p High Settings 60 FPS @ 4K Ultra Settings CPU Intel i5-4330 AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i7-4770 AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel i7-7700k AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel i9-9900k AMD Ryzen 9 3950X GPU NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) AMD R9 290X (4 GB) NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD RX 570 (4 GB) NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8 GB) AMD RX 5700 XT (8 GB) NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB) AMD RX 6800 (16 GB) RAM 8 GB (16 GB Recommended) 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Storage 126 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) 126 GB SSD 126 GB SSD 126 GB SSD