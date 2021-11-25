Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection ESRB Rating Suggests Release Date Announcement Is Imminent

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has been rated by the ESRB, hinting at an imminent release date announcement.

The collection, as revealed back in September, will include Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The rating summary obviously doesn't reveal anything new about the two games, as they have been available for quite some time on PlayStation 4. The ESRB rating comes after the Australian Rating from earlier this month.

This is a collection of two action-adventure games in the Uncharted franchise. Players assume the roles of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazier, explorers searching for valuable artifacts while fending off villainous rivals. From a third-person perspective, players explore ruins, collect treasure, and battle enemy soldiers and other human characters. Characters use pistols, machine guns, shotguns, grenades, and blades to attack each other; combat is highlighted by realistic gunfire, large explosions, and blood-splatter effects. Some areas allow players to use stealth takedowns and/or melee attacks (e.g., neck snapping, fist fighting, sword fighting) to incapacitate enemies. A handful of sequences depict characters getting stabbed or beaten with clubs; some scenes depict corpses or wounded characters with bloodstained skin/clothes. During the course of the game, characters can be seen smoking cigarettes or cigars; a handful of scenes depict characters drinking bottles of beer or glasses of scotch. The words “sh*t” and “a*shole” appear in the dialogue.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection releases in early 2022 on PC and PlayStation 5. We will keep you updated on the collection's release date as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.