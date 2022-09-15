Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Arrives on PC in October, FSR 2.0 Supported

There’s been much speculation over the past few months about when Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection may arrive on PC, with fans scrounging for any scrap evidence that may provide a lead. Unfortunately, the most recent State of Play came and went without an announcement, but now Sony has made it official – Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection hits PC in October, as expected after the latest leak. You can check out a quick PC trailer for the collection below.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes 4K remasters of Naughty Dog’s two acclaimed PS4-era titles, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. For the PC version, Sony is promising an array of features, including FSR 2.0, ultra-wide monitor support, and an extensive variety of adjustable visual options. Here's the full rundown...

Discover the breathtaking sights - From thick jungles to snow-capped mountains, exotic islands to rain-soaked streets, explore every inch of stunningly beautiful environments in spectacular detail. Immerse yourself in the cinematic storytelling with super-sharp 4K resolution, and Ultra-Wide Monitor support. Enjoy a host of enhanced graphical adjustment features such as adjustable Texture and Model Quality, Anisotropic Filtering, Shadows, Reflections, and Ambient Occlusion.

Optimize the adventure - Unearth a wide variety of modes and PC-centric enhancements such as improved UI for game options, reimagined user interfaces, the addition of scale sliders for some menus, GPU and VRAM detection and management options, as well as adding Auto Pause, Minimize in Background and Variable Load Speed support along with a host of other additions.

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2 - Supercharge your framerates as you seek your fortune as Nathan and Chloe with next-level temporal upscaling technology from AMD. FSR 2 uses cutting-edge algorithms to boost your framerates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution game experiences in UNCHARTED across a wide range of compatible graphics cards.

Finally, here are your Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC requirements, from Minimum all the way up to Ultra...

Minimum

30 FPS @ 720p Medium Settings

Intel i5-4330, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB), AMD R9 290X (4 GB)

8 GB RAM

126 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended

30 FPS @ 1080p High Settings

Intel i7-4770 AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

16 GB RAM

126 GB SSD

Performance

60 FPS @ 1440p High Settings

Intel i7-7700k AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8 GB), AMD RX 5700 XT (8 GB)

16 GB RAM

126 GB SSD

Ultra

60 FPS @ 4K Ultra Settings

Intel i9-9900k AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB), AMD RX 6800 (16 GB)

16 GB RAM

126 GB SSD

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available now on PS5 and arrives on PC (via both the Steam and Epic Games Store) on October 19.