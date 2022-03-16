UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Release Date Shows Up on SteamDB

The PC release date of UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection might have been just leaked by the SteamDB alongside a bunch of other games.

SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik explained on Twitter:

Uncharted Movie Is Already a New Hit Franchise, Says Sony

Valve added release timestamps in the API, and they are visible even for unreleased games. Steam requires setting a planned release date (even if the page says coming soon) for games to have a store page. I tracked them all on @SteamDB.

According to the database, UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection might be released on Friday, July 15th. Other notable game releases listed on SteamDB include Scorn (Friday, October 7th), Sniper Elite 5 (Tuesday, May 31st), Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (Thursday, September 22nd), Stray (Tuesday, April 19th), Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Thursday, June 30th), Sonic Frontiers (Thursday, September 1st), Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Thursday, May 12th),

Do not take this release date as set in stone, though. There are at least two examples of them already being outdated: Atomic Heart, listed for Wednesday, June 22nd but already delayed to the Holiday season, and Marvel's Midnight Suns, still listed with the old March release date despite the delay to Q3/Q4 2022.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection already debuted on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5; Nate tested the next-gen version earlier this year.

Are you ready to seek your fortune? Seek your fortune and leave your mark on the map in the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Thrilling cinematic storytelling Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the UNCHARTED franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves – Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer. What's included In an experience delivered by award winning developer Naughty Dog, the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the two critically-acclaimed, globe-trotting single player adventures from UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy. Each story is filled with laughs, drama, high octane combat, and a sense of wonder – remastered to be even more immersive.

In related Uncharted news, the recently released movie starring Tom Holland as young Nathan Drake has now surpassed 300 million at the global box office. Sony Pictures already confirmed it as a new hit franchise.