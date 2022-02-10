Atomic Heart Drops Intense New Gameplay, Will Launch (Including Game Pass) This Holiday

It’s been a while since heard anything from the ambitious indie sci-fi shooter Atomic Heart, but Russian developer Mundfish dropped a new trailer and a strong hint about when the game will release. Atomic Heart is looking like a much more fleshed-out experience than the last time we saw it, as we get a fairly extensive look at the game’s BioShock-esque story, tons of new enemies and combat situations, and more. This isn’t the relatively-shallow-looking tech showcase it appeared to be when first announced. You can check out the latest trailer for Atomic Heart, below.

Looking pretty impressive, considering the game’s indie origins. Oh, and if that soundtrack sounded familiar, it’s because it’s the work of Doom composer Mick Gordon. Need to know more? Here are Atomic Heart’s key features:

The Future USSR - A global system failure happens at the Soviet Facility №3826 that leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3 and your task is to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the leakage of classified information threatening to destroy the whole world.

Fierce Fighting - Study the behavior of your enemies and how they relate to each other. Use the varied arsenal of arms and special abilities of your polymer glove. Turn everything into a weapon: environment, objects, your own body, and even enemies themselves! Every fight will be different from the last.

The Face of the Soviet Dream - Explore huge research facilities and test sites. Find out more about the employees and their ways of life and work. Uncover soviet secrets! But know that death hides in every corner. Can you survive?

A Closed World Ecosystem - A neural network named "Kollektiv" unifies ground-based and flying robots alike into a single hivemind. If you are noticed either above or under the ground, the reinforcements from the nearest factory will come to kill you. Use hacking to break in unnoticed.

Craft and Modify - Use pieces and components with the "Chaika 3.0" device to create more than 30 types of melee weapons and firearms. Cassette cartridges and various modifications will help you use the environment to your advantage and exploit enemy vulnerabilities.

Atomic Heart launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 in “######ber” of this year. So, basically, sometime between the beginning of September and the end of December. The game will be available on Game Pass on Day 1.