PlayStation Spot Features a Mystery Game That’s Fuelling Uncharted Speculation

Earlier this morning Sony released a new “Live from PS5” promo video, which presented a faux newscast featuring stories from a world in which PlayStation franchises were real. We got references to a number of PlayStation exclusives including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, Final Fantasy XVI, Ratchet & Clank, Returnal, Gran Turismo, Ghost of Tsushima, Destiny, and Stray. It’s a cute idea and fun bit of PR, but not much more, right?

Well, eagle-eyed fans have noticed the video seems to contain references to a game that isn’t part of the already-released or upcoming PlayStation-exclusive lineup. We see a figure, seemingly female, entering a darkened cave and approaching some sort of artifact. We see a closeup of her face, then her blowing dust off the artifact. And that’s about it.

Hmmm, what could it all mean? The two most obvious possibilities would seem to be a new Uncharted game or the new Tomb Raider game. There’s reason to be skeptical of the latter, as the new Tomb Raider is being published by Amazon, and it’s unlikely they’d want to make the game PlayStation exclusive. All the other games in this video are PlayStation console exclusives, so that’s led people to speculate we actually just saw an early tease for the next Uncharted title.

That said, there’s also reason to be skeptical it was an Uncharted tease. Neil Druckmann recently said Naughty Dog had definitively moved on from Uncharted.

“For us, Uncharted was insanely successful — Uncharted 4 was one of our best selling games — and we're able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we're done. We're moving on.”

Of course, Druckmann may have been talking about Naughty Dog specifically. Rumor is, Sony has their own plans for Uncharted, which include restarting the series with a new studio. It should be noted that Uncharted 4 (spoilers) ended with a tease that Nathan Drake and Elena’s daughter Cassie could take up the family business, and the woman from this teaser does look a bit like an adult Cassie. Again, this is all speculation for now, but it could be a solid new direction for the series.

What do you think? What was Sony teasing with this latest video? Would you be interested in another Uncharted game?