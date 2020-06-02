Unc0ver Jailbreak Bug Could Auto Update Your iPhone to iOS 13.5.1 – Here’s What you Have to do

Yesterday, Apple released its latest iOS 13.5.1 update to all users that carried important security updates. It was unveiled that Apple patched the 0-day vulnerability which was used by Unc0ver for their jailbreak tool. However, if you want to keep your jailbreak status alive on your iPhone, you should turn off iOS 13's automatic update feature immediately. This is due to the fact that a bug in Unc0ver jailbreak does not behave according to the auto-update preference.

A Bug in Unc0ver Could Potentially Update Your iPhone to iOS 13.5.1, Whereby Killing The Jailbreak

As per the latest, Pwn20wnd of Unc0ver team confirmed on Twitter that the latest Unc0ver version carries a bug that doesn't play nice with the automatic update preference. What this means is that even if you have the auto-update feature turned off, your iPhone could still potentially update itself on its own.

Apple Confirms that the iOS 13.5.1 Update Kills the Unc0ver Jailbreak

As a workaround, Pwn20wnd suggests that users should turn off the 'Disable Auto Updates' option in Unc0ver settings. You should do this manually and then once you're done, re-jailbreak your iPhone to prevent it from updating to the latest iOS 13.5.1. Other than this, you can also make use of certain jailbreak tweaks like the OTAdisabler in order to stop your iPhone from updating itself automatically to iOS 13.5.1.

There’s a bug in the latest versions of #unc0ver that causes the jailbreak to operate with the opposite of the user preference for disabling auto updates. You should turn off that option and re-jailbreak now to prevent your device from auto-updating to 13.5.1. — @Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) June 2, 2020

At the time of writing, Apple is still signing iOS 13.5. Henceforth, even if you have accidentally updated to the latest iOS 13.5.1 version, you still have the option to downgrade to the previous build and use the Unc0ver tool to jailbreak your iPhone. However, we would suggest that you stay on iOS 13.5 Just in case and not wait around before Apple stops signing iOS 13.5. You can learn how to downgrade to iOS 13.5 from our details guide. The Unc0ver jailbreak bug will be fixed by the team in the following update, but before that, be careful not to lose the status.

Other than this, iOS 13.5.1 does not bring any usability improvements and features to the table so there is no need to update. The purpose of the release was to kill the jailbreak and that is most probably it.

If you have jailbroken your iPhone using Unc0ver, check out the extensive list of iOS 13.5 compatible jailbreak tweaks. Share your views with us in the comments.