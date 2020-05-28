Check Out The Extensive List iOS 13.5 Compatible Jailbreak Tweaks

If you're a little tech-savvy on the inside and want to push the boundaries set by Apple, you know jailbreak is for you. To top it off, you must be pretty excited about the latest unc0ver 5.0.0 jailbreak tool for iOS 13.5. That's right, the latest jailbreak is here and working on all compatible iPhone and iPad models. If you are running the jailbreak, you must know about the jailbreak tweaks compatible with iOS 13.5.

Here's The Complete List of Working Jailbreak Tweaks Compatible With iOS 13.5 unc0ver 5.0.0

Jailbreaking your iPhone has its own fun. You remove the limits and restrictions set by Apple and make your iPhone do stuff that sin;t generally possible. To do that you need to install certain jailbreak tweaks compatible with iOS 13.5. The best aspect of the unc0ver jailbreak tool for iOS 13.5 is that it allows you to jailbreak iPhone SE, iPhone 11 Pro, iPad Pro running the A12 and A13 series processors.

For your ease, we have compiled a list of jailbreak tweaks compatible with iOS 13.5 on unc0ver 5.0.0. You might already be familiar with many of them but if you're new to the game, check out the list below and go crazy customizing your iPhone. You can install the tweaks from Cydia and they have been confirmed to be working on the latest jailbreak release. Check out the list below.

A-font

Activator

AirPlay

AnimationsBeFastPlus

AlertDismiss

#installed

AOD

Applocker

Appaze

Appstore++

Apps Manager

Arkrome

AutoLockToggle (CC Support)

AppSync Unified

AutoUnlockX

Axon

BatteryLife

BetterCCXI

BlockYouX

BioProtect XS (iOS 12, iOS 13)

BlurGround

Boxy 4

Bluepicker

Butterfly

Call Assist Bar

B3rry

CallDismiss12

CarrierCrack

Cask 2

CarBridge (iOS 13 Lite)

CCLinker

CC On and Off

CCSupport

CCModule

Clean Home Screen

CocoaTop

Cercube

ColorBadges

ColorBanners 3

ColorMeNotIfs

ColorFlow 5

Complications

cr4shed

CozyBadges

Cuboid

Cydia

Cylinder

DLEasy

Docky

Dolphin iOS

DoubleCut

Dotto+

DoubleTapLock

EasySwitcher

DVirtualHome

erer

ExactTime

FacebookDarkMode

Filza File Manager

FDots

Five Icon Dock

Flex 3

Flame

FloatingDockPlus13

FlyJB

Folded

ForceInPicture

GameGem

Gestures13

GoodWifi

Groups

Haptic Keys

Harpy

HideDockBG

HideBarX

HideDots

IAmChinese

HideLabels13

Instagram++

IntelligentPass3

InstaLauncher 2

Kalm

KeyShortcut Pro

KernyByPass

KeySwipe

LetMeBlock

Liberty Lite

Little11

LiveRings

Mega UHB

MImport

Messenger No Ads

MirrorSelfie

Mterminal

NoClutter

NetKillUIBeta

NoDNDBanner

NoDictation

OnlineNotify

OneNotify

NPurge

PerfectTime XS

Peekable

iPhoneScroll

PowerApp

PowerSelector

PreferenceOrganier 2

Prysm

PullOver Pro

QuietAll

Quart

RealCC

ReProvision

Rhino

Rose

Safari Features

Safari Plus

Rocket For Instagram

Settings Widget

Saw

sh

Shark

Shuffle

Sileo

Simple LS 2

SmallSiri

Snapper 2

Snowboard Settings Icons Extension

Snowboard

Social Downloader

Spotlife

Soba

Sprintomize 5

SwipeSelection

Super Recorder X+

System Info

T9dialer

TikTik God

tweakCompatible

TinyBanners 2

Twitter ++

Vesta

Velox Reloaded

Utubed

VolVibes

Watsusi 2 for WhatsApp

WhetherGround

XenHTML

WiFi Passwords

YTHDUnlocker

YouTube Tools

YouTube Reborn

Zebra

Zenith

That's for all the jailbreak tweaks compatible with iOS 13.5 unc0ver 5.0.0. Be sure to give them a swing if you haven't already, Apart from this, if you haven't jailbroken your iOS device yet, be sure to do so using our step by step instructions. See more details on the list here.

Which jailbreak tweaks are you looking to install on your iPhone or iPad? Let us know in the comments.