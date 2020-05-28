Check Out The Extensive List iOS 13.5 Compatible Jailbreak Tweaks
If you're a little tech-savvy on the inside and want to push the boundaries set by Apple, you know jailbreak is for you. To top it off, you must be pretty excited about the latest unc0ver 5.0.0 jailbreak tool for iOS 13.5. That's right, the latest jailbreak is here and working on all compatible iPhone and iPad models. If you are running the jailbreak, you must know about the jailbreak tweaks compatible with iOS 13.5.
Here's The Complete List of Working Jailbreak Tweaks Compatible With iOS 13.5 unc0ver 5.0.0
Jailbreaking your iPhone has its own fun. You remove the limits and restrictions set by Apple and make your iPhone do stuff that sin;t generally possible. To do that you need to install certain jailbreak tweaks compatible with iOS 13.5. The best aspect of the unc0ver jailbreak tool for iOS 13.5 is that it allows you to jailbreak iPhone SE, iPhone 11 Pro, iPad Pro running the A12 and A13 series processors.
For your ease, we have compiled a list of jailbreak tweaks compatible with iOS 13.5 on unc0ver 5.0.0. You might already be familiar with many of them but if you're new to the game, check out the list below and go crazy customizing your iPhone. You can install the tweaks from Cydia and they have been confirmed to be working on the latest jailbreak release. Check out the list below.
- A-font
- Activator
- AirPlay
- AnimationsBeFastPlus
- AlertDismiss
- #installed
- AOD
- Applocker
- Appaze
- Appstore++
- Apps Manager
- Arkrome
- AutoLockToggle (CC Support)
- AppSync Unified
- AutoUnlockX
- Axon
- BatteryLife
- BetterCCXI
- BlockYouX
- BioProtect XS (iOS 12, iOS 13)
- BlurGround
- Boxy 4
- Bluepicker
- Butterfly
- Call Assist Bar
- B3rry
- CallDismiss12
- CarrierCrack
- Cask 2
- CarBridge (iOS 13 Lite)
- CCLinker
- CC On and Off
- CCSupport
- CCModule
- Clean Home Screen
- CocoaTop
- Cercube
- ColorBadges
- ColorBanners 3
- ColorMeNotIfs
- ColorFlow 5
- Complications
- cr4shed
- CozyBadges
- Cuboid
- Cydia
- Cylinder
- DLEasy
- Docky
- Dolphin iOS
- DoubleCut
- Dotto+
- DoubleTapLock
- EasySwitcher
- DVirtualHome
- erer
- ExactTime
- FacebookDarkMode
- Filza File Manager
- FDots
- Five Icon Dock
- Flex 3
- Flame
- FloatingDockPlus13
- FlyJB
- Folded
- ForceInPicture
- GameGem
- Gestures13
- GoodWifi
- Groups
- Haptic Keys
- Harpy
- HideDockBG
- HideBarX
- HideDots
- IAmChinese
- HideLabels13
- Instagram++
- IntelligentPass3
- InstaLauncher 2
- Kalm
- KeyShortcut Pro
- KernyByPass
- KeySwipe
- LetMeBlock
- Liberty Lite
- Little11
- LiveRings
- Mega UHB
- MImport
- Messenger No Ads
- MirrorSelfie
- Mterminal
- NoClutter
- NetKillUIBeta
- NoDNDBanner
- NoDictation
- OnlineNotify
- OneNotify
- NPurge
- PerfectTime XS
- Peekable
- iPhoneScroll
- PowerApp
- PowerSelector
- PreferenceOrganier 2
- Prysm
- PullOver Pro
- QuietAll
- Quart
- RealCC
- ReProvision
- Rhino
- Rose
- Safari Features
- Safari Plus
- Rocket For Instagram
- Settings Widget
- Saw
- sh
- Shark
- Shuffle
- Sileo
- Simple LS 2
- SmallSiri
- Snapper 2
- Snowboard Settings Icons Extension
- Snowboard
- Social Downloader
- Spotlife
- Soba
- Sprintomize 5
- SwipeSelection
- Super Recorder X+
- System Info
- T9dialer
- TikTik God
- tweakCompatible
- TinyBanners 2
- Twitter ++
- Vesta
- Velox Reloaded
- Utubed
- VolVibes
- Watsusi 2 for WhatsApp
- WhetherGround
- XenHTML
- WiFi Passwords
- YTHDUnlocker
- YouTube Tools
- YouTube Reborn
- Zebra
- Zenith
That's for all the jailbreak tweaks compatible with iOS 13.5 unc0ver 5.0.0. Be sure to give them a swing if you haven't already, Apart from this, if you haven't jailbroken your iOS device yet, be sure to do so using our step by step instructions. See more details on the list here.
Which jailbreak tweaks are you looking to install on your iPhone or iPad? Let us know in the comments.
