A new unannounced EA title for PlayStation 5, codenamed “Project C”, has been listed on Amazon.

The listing on Amazon UK for Project C found its way on social media. As all of EA’s announced titles are up for pre-order, we’re probably looking at a yet-to-be-announced game.

As expected, the listing already has fans speculating about what this project might be, and following recent reports that EA Motive is reviving the Dead Space franchise, many are hoping that “Project C” is related to this rumored remake. Unfortunately, as no additional details about this mystery listing have been provided, there’s no telling what EA’s unannounced title exactly is. You'll find a screenshot of the listing (in case it gets pulled) down below:

Hopefully, we’ll hear more about this mystery title in the near future. We’ll update you as soon as more information comes in on it. For now, stay tuned.

During EA’s most recent earnings call with investors, CEO Andrew Wilson said that the company aims to grow through a deep pipeline of new IP and franchises.

“We’re thrilled to have the teams from Codemasters, Glu and Metalhead join our Electronic Arts family, and together we expect to develop many games and experiences that will delight our growing player base and be catalysts for growth in the years to come”, Wilson said. “We have a deep pipeline of new content, including new franchises and new IP, deeper focus on mobile games, and experiences that will lean into user-generated content. We’re also continuing to invest in opportunities where we have differentiated ability to reach and engage more players including our growing subscription service, and our esports content and competitions that will expand in scope this year.”

The CEO continued, “The three growth drivers that I’ve focused on today, expanding our EA SPORTS portfolio, growing our blockbuster shooter franchises, and the transformation of our mobile business, provide clear growth and significant upside for Electronic Arts in FY2022 and beyond.”We’re excited to bring some amazing new games and content to our players and viewers around the world this year.

What are your thoughts about this listing? Is it related to the rumored Dead Space revival? Or, are we looking at something else entirely? A new Sims, a new Titanfall installment, or possibly, Project Cars 4?