Dead Space PC Gets Performance Patch, But Stuttering Is Still Reportedly There

Dead Space PC received a new update to version 1.04, as reported by DSOGaming. The changelog mentions performance and stuttering improvements; however, DSOGaming also reports that the stuttering discussed at length in our performance report is sadly still present in the game.

Dead Space Remake Update 1.04 Release Notes

Added performance improvements.

Addressed UI issues.

Addressed various stuttering and lag issues.

Added general stability fixes.

Other minor fixes.

On the upside, the Resizable BAR Dead Space PC tweak for NVIDIA GeForce GPUs has been confirmed by the author of the CapFrameX benchmarking tool.

When using a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU, 1% low FPS improved from 71.6 to 78.2 FPS, whereas the average FPS improved from 115.4 to 121.5.

The Intel i9 13900K CPU also gets a significant boost from ReBAR. Its 1% low FPS grew from 85.4 to 89.8 FPS, and the average FPS went up from 139 to 147.3. Manually enabling ReBAR (here's how in case you don't know the procedure) sounds like a no-brainer whether you have AMD or Intel CPUs.

Also, make sure that you keep Variable Rate Shading disabled now that it is possible to do so when using NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR.

Technical issues aside, the Dead Space remake looks like an early success. In Wccftech's review, Nate Birch gave it an 8 out of 10 rating.

The new Dead Space is a mostly-successful revival of a survival horror landmark, offering atmospheric new visuals and a series of precision updates to combat, level layouts, and the game’s scary bits that ought to surprise and excite veteran engineers. That said, there was room for Motive Studio to push ever further, as some game elements still feel a bit dated. Dead Space should satisfy long-suffering fans of the franchise, but compared to the latest, greatest AAA horror competition, it’s no longer a cut above.