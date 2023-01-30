Dead Space VRS Issues On PlayStation 5 Are Being Worked On, Alongside A Toggle On PC

Dead Space remake developer Motive Studio is working on fixing some issues found in the PlayStation 5 version of the game, which have a noticeable impact on the visuals, as well as on an additional option for the PC version.

On the Dead Space subreddit, EA Community Manager EAKfam provided an update on the Variable Rate Shading issues on PlayStation 5 that cause dark areas to lose most of their details, confirming the issue is being worked on and will be fixed by a future patch. Additionally, this patch will also introduce a VRS toggle on the PC version of the game.

The team is working on a patch that will improve the issue on PS5. This patch will also provide an option to disable VRS on PC. No ETA quite yet, but I’ll keep you all updated. Thank you for your patience as well as your help with identifying this issue!

The Dead Space remake launched on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S last week. The remake developed by Motive Studio offers plenty of visual and gameplay improvements over the original release, but it could have been better, as some design decisions feel dated, as highlighted by Nathan in his review. PC performance is also far from being the best, as Alessio explained in his piece.

The new Dead Space is a mostly-successful revival of a survival horror landmark, offering atmospheric new visuals and a series of precision updates to combat, level layouts, and the game’s scary bits that ought to surprise and excite veteran engineers. That said, there was room for Motive Studio to push ever further, as some game elements still feel a bit dated. Dead Space should satisfy long-suffering fans of the franchise, but compared to the latest, greatest AAA horror competition, it’s no longer a cut above.

The Dead Space is now out worldwide on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. We will keep you updated on the upcoming patch and its launch date as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.