Dead Space Remake New Comparison Video Highlights Massive Improvements Over Original Release

After a very long time, the Dead Space series is finally back today with the remake of the first game in the franchise, which improves on the original release in every possible way, as highlighted by a new video that was shared online a few hours ago.

The new comparison video put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, as mentioned above, highlights the many improvements introduced in the remake, ranging from visual to gameplay improvements. Still, the original still has a certain charm even today, a testament to the quality of the game originally developed by Visceral Games, EA Redwood Shores at the time.

- At first glance you can see big changes thanks to the new engine: better modeling, textures, lighting, reflections, particles, volumetric effects...

- The USG Ishimura looks like another one. Thanks to the new atmosphere, the redistribution of some areas and the huge amount of new elements, the original ship feels empty now. It's a masterful change.

- Improved control while preserving the feel of the original Dead Space. Gunplay has improved considerably.

- Necromorphs are now tougher due to the new physics and dismemberment system with a very satisfying result.

- New zones, redistributed paths, zones with security keys, backtracing, new puzzles, more scares, new enemies and some more surprises.

- New dialogues and scenes.

- Sound with ray tracing. The sound bounces get an immersion to another level.

- Loading times between zones have been eliminated or decreased. There are not so many elevators and the monorail will be faster.

Even without taking into account how much the Dead Space remake improves the original, the game developed by Motive Studio is a solid survival-horror game that all fans of the genre should play, despite some dated elements, as highlighted by Nathan in his review.

The Dead Space remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S worldwide.